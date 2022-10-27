Warped Wing Brewing Company & Esther Price Candies to Celebrate the Seasonal Return of ‘Secret’ Collaboration Beer

DAYTON, Ohio – Mark your calendars for Thursday, November 3rd – it’s time for the return of the ORIGINAL Esther’s Li’l Secret Launch Party & Reveal!

What’s this year’s Esther’s Li’l Secret creation? Sorry – it’s a secret. But there’s one way to find out. Come to the official Esther’s Li’l Secret launch party & reveal on Thursday, November 3rd starting at 4pm at the Warped Wing Brewery & Taproom in Dayton. Something extra special is brewing for you this year – attend the big reveal to find out what it is!

So, what’s the “original” ELS reveal night? No tickets or presale. No seated dinner. No designated time slots. Simply show up for a good ol’ fashioned beer party and celebrate the return of Esther’s Li’l Secret with us – featuring a unique style and flavor each and every year. “This is our favorite time of year!” said Nick Bowman, VP/Sales & Marketing and Managing Partner at Warped Wing. “Not only do we get the opportunity to work with some of the world’s finest chocolatiers at Esther Price Candies, but this year we’re celebrating the return of our Esther’s Reveal in old school fashion with a big old fashioned beer party. We’re looking forward to getting everyone together again and can’t wait to share this year’s secret with you all” said Bowman.

The original Esther’s Li’l Secret will be on tap & available in 4pk cans to go. Barrel aged variant available in single format 12.7oz bottles & on tap. Beer reveal will take place at 4pm on Thursday, November 3rd at the Dayton Taproom only. Warped Wing is set to release Esther’s Li’l Secret the following day at both their Springboro & Mason Taprooms.

Warped Wing Brewing Co. is a Dayton craft brewery inspired by Ohio’s rich history of innovation and invention. We are committed to carrying that spirit forward by brewing new proprietary beer styles along with original “warped” interpretations.

