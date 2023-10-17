Wandering Soul Beer Signs With Homegrown Distribution in MA and RI

Wandering Soul Beer, based in Beverly Massachusetts, has recently signed a distribution agreement with Homegrown Distribution for Massachusetts and Rhode Island. Matt Smith, the owner and founder of the brand, had this to say about the new partnership:

“Since Wandering Soul took shape in 2019, I’ve been primarily self-distributing. My delivery vehicles have ranged from a Honda Accord to a 2002 Honda Odyssey with 300,000 miles on it, and I am very excited to not only have help with the deliveries, but also to have the support of a distributor that has a lot of resources that I simply don’t have as a single-person operation. Homegrown is a great fit for the brand and I’m really excited about the future.”

Wandering Soul’s flagship beer Melody Maker (a New England Pale Ale) will be the first in its product line to have distribution with Homegrown. Melody Maker is dedicated to Matt’s first daughter Melody, who was stillborn in 2017. Wandering Soul has been a grief project for Matt, who wanted to have a legacy for his daughter. “This was never supposed to be a business, but here we are. I’m so grateful for the support I’ve gotten from the craft beer community, and Wandering Soul has allowed me to have an outlet to process a lot of emotions” said Matt, when asked about how the business started.

Brian Murphy, President of Homegrown Distribution, had this to say about the new partnership:

“We are absolutely thrilled to announce our exciting distribution partnership with Wandering Soul Beer. It’s a true honor to team up with Matt Smith who shares our passion for quality and innovation. We can’t wait to share his exceptional portfolio of beers with the Massachusetts and Rhode Island beer communities!”

For More Information:

https://www.facebook.com/wanderingsoulbeer/