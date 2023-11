WILKES-BARRE, Penn.— ASM Global has announced a three-year partnership that gives Wallenpaupack Brewing Company the naming rights to the East Gate concession stand adjacent to Section 108. The newly-rebranded beer stand will feature eight unique draft selections of Wallenpaupack Brewing Company beers including year-rounds Paupack Cream Ale, Largemouth Hazy IPA, and Hawley Hefeweizen— seasonal favorites, series releases, and an Arenaexclusive Coffee Porter called Up For A Cup.

“With such a variety of our beer on tap, we aim to give craft beer enthusiasts at the arena a vast representation of both the quality and diversity in styles that we pride ourselves on at our brewpub as well as in our self-distribution footprint,” said Wallenpaupack Brewing Company’s Director of Business Development, Brad Beneski. “This includes our Up For A Cup Coffee Porter—a beer that was created especially for this partnership and will only be available at Mohegan Sun Arena at the Casey Plaza and our brewpub.”

“We are committed to providing our guests with a diverse menu featuring local flavors and bringing the menus of some hometown establishments to our audience that stretches beyond the Wyoming Valley,” said Stephen Poremba, General Manager of the ASM Global managed Mohegan Sun Arena. “As we begin our 25th event season, we are thrilled to partner with Wallenpaupack Brewing Company to provide their diverse lineup of locally crafted beers to our customers year-round.”

Lasting into at least 2026, this partnership with Wallenpaupack Brewing Company adds to a recent focus on local purveyors that have been added to the venue’s concourse joining Empanada King, Revello’s Old Forge Pizza, Boozy B’s and Malacari’s Ice Cream & Wine. Moreover, Wallenpaupack Brewing Company just wrapped up year one of their four-year partnership with PNC Field and the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, showcasing a trend in concentration on local products being available at performing arts and sporting venues.

“From the entire home slate of Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins home games to the ever-growing schedule of concerts and other unique performances that are on the calendar, we are privileged to have our beers be part of these events and help add some local flavor to the global talent that will be entertaining our community,” Beneski added. “We are beyond thrilled and energized to make this partnership a special one for years to come.”

Please drink responsibly!

About Wallenpaupack Brewing Company

Founded in 2017 by Rebecca Ryman, Wallenpaupack Brewing Company is an award-winning 14,000 square foot craft brewery, brewpub and beer garden adjacent to Lake Wallenpaupack in the Pocono mountains. Its beers are revered by judges of international competitions, critics at leading publications, and heralded by the public at large on popular rating apps such as Untappd.

About the Mohegan Sun Arena at the Casey Plaza

Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza is owned by the Luzerne County Convention Center Authority, a government body appointed by Luzerne County. The arena is managed by ASM Global which was formed from the merger of AEG Facilities and SMG in October 2019 creating a venue management powerhouse that spans five continents, 14 countries and more than 300 of the world’s most prestigious arenas, stadiums, convention and exhibit centers, and performing arts venues.

For More Information:

https://www.wallenpaupackbrewingco.com/