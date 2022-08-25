Walker Brothers Kombucha Now Available in Whole Foods in TN & Atlanta, GA

NASHVILLE, Tennessee – Walker Brothers’ Non-Alcoholic craft kombucha product line is now available in all eight Whole Foods Markets across the state of Tennessee, in addition to ten locations in greater Atlanta, Georgia. Founded by brothers Sam and Luke Walker alongside co-founder Caroline Howard, the brand makes an appearance in the national grocery store with its alcohol-free product after a year of select Whole Foods locations successfully carrying the Nashville brewery’s alcoholic beverage – a “High Gravity” kombucha at 5% ABV.

“We’re thrilled to share our non-alcoholic offerings with Whole Foods patrons across the state where our brand was founded, as well as beyond Tennessee into Georgia,” says Co-Founder and Director of Sales, Sam Walker. “As a company that consistently works to be intentional and authentic in every aspect of our growth, partnering with Whole Foods to carry both Walker Brothers product lines mirrors our ethos that quality and integrity of product is what matters the most.”

Walker Brothers has been thoughtfully brewing Non-Alcoholic and High Gravity kombucha in Nashville, Tennessee, since 2019. By focusing on merging wellness with community, their family business embraces the desire to develop a better-for-you craft beverage that creates space for moments of connection while also being conducive to a healthy lifestyle.

Walker Brothers’ Non-Alcoholic Flavors Include:

Blueberry Jasmine: Fresh, organic blueberries intertwine with jasmine tea and a touch of lemon to reveal notes of fresh jam, white grape, and tart berry.

Citrus: Bright, tangy, and pleasantly carbonated, Citrus is flavored with organic grapefruit, lemon, and lime juices, and infused with muddled mint.

Cucumber Melon: Organic cucumber and honeydew harmonize with a signature tea blend to create a hydrating, effervescent kombucha with a balanced body and clean finish.

Ginger: Cold-pressed Peruvian ginger root combines with a signature blend of black, green, and jasmine teas lending a subtly spicy flavor, with a mildly sweet, yet tart, finish.

All Walker Brothers kombucha starts with their house yeast – a specialty beer yeast propagated on sorghum – and bacteria culture: their Family Culture. Brewing the kombucha through a craft process, utilizing organic, Direct Trade tea, and flavored with organic, freshly-pressed juice, all of their products are open-fermented, unpasteurized, and made with organic ingredients while also being vegan, gluten-free, and rich in good-for-your-gut probiotics. The brand’s traditional brewing practices provide a more sustainable approach to production, while implementing additional tactics to reduce their carbon footprint—such as intentional ingredient sourcing, composting with The Compost Company to help cut down on the amount of organic waste produced, and opting for aluminum cans over glass to enable full recyclability.

For More Information:

https://drinkwalkerbrothers.com