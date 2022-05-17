Vizzy Hard Seltzer Releases Mercury in Retrograde Inspired Batch

CHICAGO, Illinois – This week marks the start of Mercury in Retrograde, and that means the vibe is off. Be it missed connections, email blunders, or frazzled travel plans, Vizzy Hard Seltzer is restoring the good vibes and warding off the bad. Today, the brand is introducing limited time only Vizzy Mercury Retrograde Edition Cans.* Eligible winners will receive a Vizzy ‘Good Vibes’ Kit, which include vibe-protecting charms like a neo-mystical candle, sage, incense, and either a $15 Prepaid Mastercard® or Vizzy Mercury Retrograde Edition cans**.

“Nobody has time for a bad vibe– which is why Vizzy is stepping in to bring some much-needed good energy to Mercury in Retrograde,” said brand manager, Vi Tran. “Whether you’re a hard seltzer fan or astrology aficionado, we’re excited to team up with Lisa Stardust and make the next few weeks a total vibe, no matter what the planets are doing.”

The Vizzy Mercury Retrograde Edition Cans– adorned with exclusive, celestial-inspired holographic designs – and ‘Good Vibes’ Kits are available to those who enter, are selected, and deemed confirmed winners. The Promotion starts at 8:00 AM Central Standard Time (“CST”) on May 12 and goes through the end of Mercury Retrograde on June 2 at 11:59 pm CST. Vizzy fans can air their retrograde woes at www.vizzymercuryretrograde.com for a chance to win* the limited time only cans** and kit. Click here for full rules and more information around how to enter.

“My clients are always asking for tips and tricks on how to survive the foibles of Mercury retrograde,” said Lisa Stardust, astrologer, energy healer and bestselling author of Saturn Return Survival Guide: Navigating This Cosmic Rite of Passage, The Astrology Deck: Your Guide to the Meanings and Myths of the Cosmos and the upcoming book The Love Deck to be released on August 2, 2022. “Now it’s easier to embrace a higher vibration with Vizzy and my ‘Good Vibes’ Kit that will help you navigate this turbulent planetary movement – and it’s important to remain flexible, patient, and understanding during this time.”

Cheers to upping your vibrations, onward and skyward, this retrograde season. Also, if you’re 21 or older, you should probably follow us on Instagram and Facebook @vizzyhardseltzer and on Twitter @vizzyseltzer and sign up to be a Vizzy Gang VIP here.

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Sweepstakes begins at or about 8:00 AM CST on 5/12/22 and ends at 11:59:59 PM CST on 6/2/22. Sweepstakes includes 3 entry periods. Open only to legal residents 50 U.S/DC, who are 21 years or older. Click Here forOfficial Rules, including how to enter, odds, prize details, and restrictions. Void where prohibited. Msg&data rates may apply.

**You will only receive the Vizzy Mercury Retrograde Edition Cans if you are selected and deemed an eligible winner of the Prize and reside in of one (1) of the following states: Colorado, District of Columbia, Florida, Idaho, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi, Nebraska, Nevada, New York, North Carolina, South Carolina, or South Dakota. Winners outside of these states will receive a $15 Prepaid Mastercard in lieu of the Vizzy Mercury Retrograde Edition Cans.

