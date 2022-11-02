Virtual Networking: Tap Into the Minds of Industry Experts on November 10

Our next virtual networking event is on Thursday, November 10th from 3:00 – 4:00 PM ET. Virtual networking is a series that connects beer and beverage-alcohol brands with industry experts. Brands have the opportunity to learn from CPG investors, hard-to-reach retail buyers, and other experts providing advice on topics like packaging, branding, and PR strategy.

We set up meetings between brands that are eager to learn and industry experts who want to help. Virtual Networking is an Insider-only event designed to connect growing beer and beyond brands with industry mentors that can answer questions and address challenges.

On Thursday, November 10th from 3:00 – 4:00 PM ET, growing brands can meet 1:1 with leaders from Turn It Up Media, Arena Partners, Not Your Hobby Marketing Solutions, Perkins & Co, Sovos, and AOTC Strategy.

What you can expect:

1:1 meetings with industry experts, hosted virtually on Brewbound.com

The ability to see the attendee list prior to the event and to mark any conflicts for the scheduler

Each 10 minute meeting allows time to make introductions, discuss goals and objectives, ask questions, and go over feedback

The deadline to participate is Tuesday, November 8.

You must be a Brewbound Insider to participate.

About Virtual Networking

Our virtual networking series is designed to connect emerging beer and beyond brands with industry experts. Each 60 minute event sets up 1:1 virtual meetings between brands and industry consultants, investors, retailers or other industry experts.