Vine Street Brewing Co., the First Black-Owned Brewery in Missouri, To Open in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Missouri – Vine Street Brewing Co., Kansas City’s newest brewery, determined to bring the joy of craft beer to diverse communities, announces June 30, 2023, as the official grand opening celebration. The 4,800-square-foot space at 2010 Vine St. houses a two-story taproom, brewhouse, and outdoor beer garden in the south end of the historic 18th & Vine Jazz District.

Vine Street Brewing intends to uplift community voices and create a vibrant and inclusive environment that celebrates the rich culture and heritage of Kansas City. The grand opening celebration kicks off at 3 p.m. with performances by a range of Kansas City-based musicians including Kadesh Flow, Eddie Moore, and DJ Skeme.

Beyond changing the local landscape, Vine Street Brewing Co. joins a larger movement in the craft brewing industry, contributing to the 1% of Black-owned breweries in the United States. Local founders Kemet Coleman, Elliott Ivory and Woodie Bonds, Jr. persevered to bring Vine Street Brewing Co. to life. “There’s glaring underrepresentation in the brewing industry,” said Elliott Ivory, co-owner of Vine Street Brewing Co. “Progress requires a collective effort. We’re grateful the KC scene comes with friends and supporters both within and outside of the industry.”

Vine Street Brewing Co. reimagined the south wing of the 2000 Vine redevelopment. The 150-year-old building originally served the city’s Street Department. Abandoned since 1978, the unoccupied space earned community graffiti, which owners chose to incorporate into the design. “This is a space where expression is celebrated,” said Kemet Coleman, co-owner of Vine Street Brewing Co. “Keeping the graffiti was intentional. We’re bridging the past and present, and hope to foster a sense of pride and belonging for everyone who walks through our doors.”

Large windows etched with local artwork announce the building’s community-influenced design at the entrance. Contemporary furniture and modern finishes juxtapose historic stone architecture, striking a balance between old and new. A nod to jazz, the top floor features a custom piano wall, made of reclaimed wood from the West Bottoms. “It’s inspiring to see our neighbor’s dreams come true alongside our own. We’re thrilled to welcome visitors of The Prospect KC and Warren Harvey Gallery to our space as well. A lot of new memories will be made here and that’s exciting,” said Coleman.

Vine Street also plans to use the downstairs and outdoor space to host local artists and private events. Live music and listening parties will kick off in the first few weeks of July.

Alongside the brewery’s flagship beer, the Jazzman Black Lager, visitors can also expect to see beers on tap like the Maris Pale Ale, Snakes in the Wheat, Life of the Party fruited sour, Heart String West Coast IPA collaboration with Cinder Block, and Paper Bag Thin Mexican-inspired lager. Vine Street also plans to lean into collaborations with other craft breweries. The brewery already proved its success with We Belong, a session IPA brewed with The Big Rip Brewing Company, and the Buck O’Neil beer, a barrel-aged saison brewed with Boulevard Brewing Co. “Collaboration brews creativity. We can’t wait to expand on our ideas locally and beyond KC. We’re just getting started,” said Woodie Bonds Jr., brewer and co-owner of Vine Street.

Limited merchandise will be available on-site for purchase. Beyond the brewery, select beers are available on draft across Kansas City locations at more than 25 locations like The Ship, King G, Charlie Hooper’s, the new Kansas City International Airport, MCI, and more.

About Vine Street Brewing Co.

As the first Black-owned brewery in Missouri, Vine Street Brewing Co. is dedicated to creating and sharing craft beers that are a reflection of the unique cultures and communities that inspire them. By providing a welcoming atmosphere for all, they hope to foster a sense of pride and belonging for everyone who walks through their doors.

For More Information:

https://vinestbrewing.com/