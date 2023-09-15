Vermont Craft Brewers Conference Announces Registration Opening for Inaugural Event

BURLINGTON, Vt.— The Vermont Brewers Association is excited to announce the opening of registration for the first annual Vermont Craft Brewers Conference November 9-10th, 2023 at the Hilton Burlington Lake Champlain. The Vermont Craft Brewers Conference promises an exciting lineup of events and opportunities for attendees to learn, connect, and grow within the craft beer community.

Here’s what you can look forward to:

Keynote Speakers: We are honored to welcome two esteemed keynote speakers to this year’s conference. Bart Watson, Chief Economist for the Brewers Association, and Tom Acitelli, a renowned journalist and author in the craft beer industry, will share their insights and expertise.

Diverse Tracks: The conference will feature three distins tracks catering to various aspects of the craft beer industry: Technical Brewing, Business Operations, and Sustainability/Safety. Whether you are a brewer, business owner, work at a brewery, or advocate for sustainable practices, there’s something for everyone.

Educational Sessions: With a total of 24 educational sessions, attendees will have the opportunity to deepen their knowledge and skills in various facets of the craft beer world.

Exhibitors: Explore the offerings of 50 exhibitors who support and contribute to the craft beer industry. Discover valuable products and services that can enhance your brewing journey.

Networking and Fun: Enjoy happy hours, an exciting after-party, and ample opportunities to network with like-minded individuals who share your passion for craft beer.

Registration Tiers:

Vermont Brewers Association Member – $150

Industry Members – $200

Non Members – $250

About the Vermont Brewers Association

The Vermont Brewers Association was founded in 1995 to promote and strengthen the culture of craft brewing in Vermont through marketing, education, and advocacy for Vermont made beer.

For More Information:

https://www.vermontbrewers.com/vermont-craft-brewers-conference/