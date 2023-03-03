US Beverage And Captain Lawrence Brewing Form Sales and Marketing Partnership

STAMFORD, CT — US Beverage, LLC, (USB) one of America’s leading beverage companies, announced today that it has formed a sales and marketing agreement with Captain Lawrence Brewing, one of the Hudson Valley’s largest craft breweries.

Celebrating 26 years of operations, USB focuses on building its portfolio of recognized craft, import, cider and FMB brands through a national network of distributors.

Based in Elmsford, NY, Captain Lawrence Brewing is an award-winning brewery destination and producer of craft beer styles ranging from hoppy and flavorful IPAs to thirst quenching, barrel-aged sour ales. The brewery crafts up to 25,000 barrels a year serving customers up and down the East Coast.

Per the agreement, USB will provide sales and brand building support to Captain Lawrence brands throughout their current footprint while helping them expand to new markets.

“Scott and the team at Captain Lawrence have crafted a sensational, innovative and diverse portfolio that has energized the craft beer scene throughout Metro NY for more than 17 years,” said Justin Fisch, President of US Beverage. ”Both companies share an unwavering passion for the beer business. We are thrilled to partner with them and help support their growth both organically and thru innovation.”

“I’m proud of the job that we’ve done to show how exciting local craft beers can be, and equally proud to be so tied to our community,” says Scott Vaccaro, Owner and Founder of Captain Lawrence. “As we look toward the next phase of our growth, we only had to look to our neighbor US Beverage. The USB team has the marketing skills, the sales acumen, and the distributor network to help us grow.”

About Captain Lawrence Brewing

Captain Lawrence Brewing Co. is located north of New York City, in Westchester County, NY, where it has grown to be one of the area’s largest craft brewers. Founded in 2006 by Scott Vaccaro, a UC Davis Fermentation Science graduate and longtime homebrewer, Captain Lawrence brews a wide range of beer styles, producing as many up to 50 unique brands in a year. Shortly after opening, the brewery gained widespread notoriety for their sour and barrel-aged beers, winning their first of eight GABF medals in 2007. Today, in addition to their award-winning sour beers, Captain Lawrence is widely known for brewing extremely Fresh IPAs, highly drinkable lagers, and a variety of specialty craft beers. In addition to its production facility in Elmsford, the brewery operates a Beer Hall and Beer Garden in Elmsford and satellite tap room and beer garden in Mt. Kisco, NY. For more information, visit www.captainlawrencebrewing.com.

About United States Beverage

United States Beverage (USB) is a leading independent beverage company in the United States, specializing in imported and U.S. craft beer, ciders, and specialty beverages. US Beverage provides sales, marketing and distribution services for a diverse portfolio which includes UINTA Brewing Co., acquired by USB in 2022, as well as a global portfolio of premium brands such as Moosehead Lager, Malibu® Splash sparkling malt beverages, 1911 Cider, Super Bock, Innis & Gunn, the Damm portfolio of brands: Estrella Damm Lager, INEDIT, and DAURA, Czechvar, Superior Cerveza, Birra Moretti, Dragon Stout, Alfa Beer, Sagres, Krusovice, Zagorka, and Zajecarsko. USB is located in Stamford, Connecticut. Visit www.unitedstatesbeverage.com

For More Information:

http://www.unitedstatesbeverage.com/