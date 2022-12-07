Urban South Brewery HTX Collaborates with BrüMate

HOUSTON, Texas – Urban South Brewery – HTX is excited to announce a second Spilled collaboration with innovative drinkware and cooler brand, BrüMate. Together, the companies created a limited edition Watermelon Sour Patch beer (6% ABV) with a hint of vanilla ice cream to make the perfect balance of sweet and sour flavors. In addition to the collaboration, Urban South – HTX is working with BrüMate on a limited edition custom Hopsulator Trio that will be available at the end of the year at both Houston and New Orleans taprooms.

“We had great success last year with our original BrüMate collaboration so we were excited to be able to work with the great people at BrüMate on another fun collaboration. It’s no secret that we love to put candy in beer so when they suggested watermelon sour gummies, my personal favorite, we knew it would be a hit,” stated Tyler Krutzfeldt, Head Brewer at Urban South – HTX.

“I am thrilled to once again collaborate with the Urban South team to create what we believe is the best beer to ever be made. From the real watermelon sour patch kids, to the epic can design, this fruited sour will go down in history. And, it is the perfect match for the custom Hopsulator Trio we made for Urban South, so you can savor every ice cold sip. I look forward to continued collaborations with the team.” added Dylan Jacob, CEO of BrüMate.

The BrüMate Hopsulator Trio is the most versatile can cooler. It fits all 12oz and 16oz craft cans and includes a fully leakproof lid to convert into a 100% leakproof 16oz pint tumbler. It also comes with a freezable adapter that can be used for 12oz cans, too.

The Urban South – HTX x BrüMate Watermelon Sour Patch beer is available on draft and in 4-packs to-go in the Houston taproom for $22. For those who can’t make it to the Houston taproom, the beer is also available for direct to consumer shipping nationally via the Tavour app.

About BrüMate

BrüMate designs innovative, one-of-a-kind, industry leading lifestyle products made for enhancing your everyday. From our 100% leakproof, insulated drinkware with lids made from recycled plastic, to our coolers with built-in taps, BrüMate is a creative, purpose-driven brand designed around the commitment to creating innovative solutions that solve real everyday problems for real people. Our mission is to foster a community of diverse, amazing people from all around the world whose passions and interests are woven together with BrüMate as the common thread.

About Urban South Brewery

Founded in 2016, Urban South Brewery produces high quality, affordable beers that are easy to drink and perfect for the Southern climate. Known for its flagship Paradise Park American Lager and Holy Roller IPA, fruited sours and hard seltzers, the award-winning brewery is making its mark on the craft beer industry. Recent accolades include: 2022 U.S. Open Beer Championship (Gold and Bronze), 2021 Can Can Awards (Gold and Bronze, 2020 U.S. Open Beverage Championship (Silver) and 2020 Great American Beer Festival (Gold). With deep roots in Louisiana and a satellite location in Texas, Urban South – HTX, Urban South prides itself on being a strong community partner with a belief that beer is a family affair.

For More Information:

https://urbansouthbrewery.com