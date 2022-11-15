Urban Chestnut and Purina Support Local Animal Shelters with Launch of Urban Underdog 12-ounce ‘Pup’ Cans

ST. LOUIS — This autumn Purina and Urban Chestnut Brewing Company (UCBC) are kicking-off their sixth-annual “Raise a Pint for Pets” campaign by launching new packaging for one of UCBC’s best-selling beers – Urban Underdog American Lager.

For the first time in the brewery’s 11-year history, UCBC will offer Urban Underdog in 12-ounce “pup” cans which are available now as a specially marked 15-pack. For each 15-pack of Urban Underdog sold between Nov. 1, 2022, and Jan. 31, 2023, Purina will donate $5 to local Petfinder shelters in the IMPETUS Coalition to help more pets find their forever homes.* The IMPETUS Coalition is a group of 20 area nonprofit organizations dedicated to making the St. Louis region more humane for pets and the people who care for them, and include:

APA Adoption Center

Mercy Hospice Pet Peace of Mind

St. Louis Feral Cat Outreach

Tenth Life Cat Rescue

Metro East Humane Society

Partners for Pets Humane Society

Metro Animal Resource Services

Gateway Pet Guardians

Pasta’s Purpose

Operation Spot, Inc.

Five Acres Animal Shelter

Helping Strays of Monroe County

Pet’s Second Chance for Life Inc.

Belleville Area Humane Society

Animal House Cat Rescue and Adoption Center

Even Chance

St. Louis County SAVE

Mutts-n-Stuff

Bond County Humane Society

St. Charles County Department of Humane Services

“At Purina, we have been partnering with organizations in our hometown of St. Louis for more than 125 years,” said Kim Beardslee from Purina Community Affairs. “Our annual Raise a Pint for Pets campaign allows us to collaborate with our fellow pet-lovers at Urban Chestnut while helping to raise awareness and funds for many of the incredible pet welfare organizations in our backyard. Helping local pets find their forever home is as easy as enjoying a great beer from Urban Chestnut, and it doesn’t get much better than that!”

This is the sixth-consecutive year Purina and Urban Chestnut have teamed up for a philanthropic effort. Since its inception in 2017, the ‘Raise a Pint for Pets’ campaign has helped to raise more than $250,000 for local animal shelters.

New to this year’s campaign, Purina and UCBC have created 30 premium Raise a Pint for Pets gift packs that will be raffled off at select retail stores in the St. Louis area. The prize packs include: a Purina picnic basket, a YETI dog bowl, a YETI 12-ounce can insulator, one 15-pack of the new specially marked Urban Underdog American Lager, a Purina dog leash and a 6-ounce bag of Purina Beggin’ Strips dog treats. Each prize pack is valued at $125.

“We’ve been looking for the right opportunity to introduce our first 12-ounce can and the Raise a Pint for Pets campaign was the perfect time to do this,” said David Wolfe co-owner and co-founder of Urban Chestnut Brewing Company. “Fans of our beers have always supported this campaign, and we’re excited to bring our first ever 15-pack to help shelter pets in St. Louis.”

For more information about the beer and the benefiting organizations, visit urbanchestnut.com. Considering a shelter pet? Visit Petfinder.com to start your search.

* From 11/1/2022 – 1/31/2023, Purina will donate $5 to IMPETUS: A Coalition for Pet Progress for each specially-marked 15-pack of Urban Underdog American Lager sold at retailers in Missouri, up to $25,000. The promotion is valid in MO only. The total donation will support Petfinder shelters in the St. Louis area that are registered members of the IMPETUS Coalition and shall not exceed a total of $25,000. For more information about the IMPETUS Coalition, please visit www.IMPETUSCoalition.org, and consider adopting a shelter pet at www.Petfinder.com.

About Purina

Nestlé Purina PetCare creates richer lives for pets and the people who love them. Founded in 1894, Purina has helped dogs and cats live longer, healthier lives by offering scientifically based nutritional innovations. Purina manufactures some of the world’s most trusted and popular pet care products, including Purina ONE, Pro Plan, Fancy Feast and Tidy Cats. Our more than 8,700 U.S. associates take pride in our trusted pet food, treat and litter brands that feed 51 million dogs and 65 million cats every year. More than 500 Purina scientists, veterinarians, and pet care experts ensure our commitment to unsurpassed quality and nutrition.

Purina promotes responsible pet care through our scientific research, our products and our support for pet-related organizations. Over the past five years, Purina has contributed more than $150 million towards organizations that bring, and keep, people and pets together, as well as those that help our communities and environment thrive.

Purina is part of Nestlé, a global leader in Nutrition, Health and Wellness. For more information, visit purina.com or subscribe here to get the latest Purina news.

About Urban Chestnut Brewing Company

Urban Chestnut Brewing Company (UCBC) is an unconventional-minded yet tradition-oriented brewer of craft beer. Founded in 2010 by Florian Kuplent – a German born and trained brewmaster with extensive experience at both small breweries, worldwide and with the world’s largest, Anheuser-Busch, and David Wolfe – a 20-year brewing industry member. Urban Chestnut operates two breweries in St. Louis, The Brewery & Biergarten at 3229 Washington Avenue in Midtown St. Louis and The Grove Brewery & Bierhall at 4465 Manchester in Forest Park Southeast St. Louis, where they brew batches of artisanal, modern American beers (their Revolution series) and classically crafted European styles (their Reverence series). Urban Chestnut also operates a fourth brewery, Urban Chestnut Hallertauer Brauerei, in the Hallertau region of Bavaria, where they brew their Hallertauer Serie; small batches of locally sourced, Bavarian bier.