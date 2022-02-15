Upstreet Craft Brewing Brings Libra, Non-Alcoholic Beer to Quebec

CHARLOTTETOWN, PEI – Upstreet Craft Brewing, a B-Corp certified beverage company on a mission to refresh the community, is launching its non-alcoholic Libra collection at over 90 independent grocery and liquor store retailers in Quebec. Libra Pale Ale,Libra Hazy IPA,Libra Pilsner and Libra Stout will give Quebecers more choice when balancing being social and their wellness.

The collection of non-alcoholic craft beers ranges between 30-50 calories, and a four-pack retails for $11.99. As part of Libra’s partnership with Juno award-winning Serena Ryder, a percentage of sales will provide mental wellness and mentorship opportunities to ArtHaus emerging artists.

“Expanding our retail presence across the country is a priority for 2022,” says Mitch Cobb, Co-Founder Upstreet Craft Brewing and Libra. “We are excited to bring Libra’s refreshing taste to the grocery aisles of select independent Quebec grocery, liquor stores and beer boutiques and continue our retail momentum.”

“Libra has gained momentum since its introduction in the last two months, which is very impressive in an already very competitive and saturated market,” says Nick Psihogios from Svaneke Distributions Inc. “We believe Libra’s true craft taste will impress the palette of Quebecer’s.”

Libra was created by Upstreet owners and craft brewers Mitch Cobb and Mike Hogan’s need to socialize without sacrificing their health. “Traditionally, non-alcoholic drink options didn’t taste great, and it alienated people who choose not to drink from being social,” said Mitch Cobb. “As craft brewers who were always socializing and were tired of sacrificing our health, creating a line of NA beers that met the same standard as our traditional craft beer was a must.”

After two years of research and development, Libra Pale Ale launched in October 2020 and was quickly followed up by Libra Hazy IPA, Libra Pilsner and Libra Stout. The international beer community also recently awarded two 2021 World Beer Award bronze medals to Libra Pale Ale in the non-alcoholic beer and can design categories.

The first B-Corp certified business on PEI, Upstreet Craft Brewing, is a sustainable, socially responsible and community-driven business. In October 2021, it partnered with Juno-award-winning Serena Ryder to spotlight non-alcoholic beverages and encourage Canadians to find their balance and be social on their terms. A percentage of Libra sales will support ArtHaus Serena’s music incubator, mentorship and experiential wellness community. Its mission is to create a landscape where artists, musicians, creators, music industry leaders and wellness experts can come together and support one another. Its mentorship programs help artists hone their craft and collaborate with others in the industry while also providing mental wellness tools to support their overall wellness.

Libra’s Non-Alcoholic Collection Includes:

Libra Pale Ale is an award-winning NA beer. It uses delicious malted oats and barley combined with hops from the Pacific Northwest. It is balanced and crisp with light honey, citrus, and berry notes, it has 30 calories and 6 g of carbs. Retails for $11.99 for a four-pack.

Libra’s Hazy non-alcoholic IPA looks, tastes, and feels like the real thing but with only 50 calories and 9 g of carbs. Using traditional brewing methods, dry-hopped El Dorado, Idaho 7, Strata and Comet come together to create a balanced IPA bursting with tropical fruit and mango aroma and flavours. Retails for $11.99 for a four-pack.

Libra Pilsner is a light and crisp pilsner with a malty sweetness, floral aroma, and a gently bitter finish. True to the style, it’s brewed with lager yeast and Saaz hops from the Czech Republic and has 30 calories. Retails at $11.99 for a four-pack.

Libra Stout has all the flavours you love to see in a dark beer, notes of chocolate, coffee and roasted malt, but comes in at 30 calories and 7 g of carbs. Retails at $11.99 for a four-pack.

About Upstreet Craft Brewing

Upstreet Craft Brewery is a beverage company on a mission to refresh the community with its collection of craft beer, line of vodka seltzers, craft sodas, and Libra, a brand of non-alcoholic craft beer. It was the first company on Prince Edward Island to gain B-Corp certification and has three locations across two provinces and national distribution on drinklibra.ca and at Sobeys in Atlantic Canada.

