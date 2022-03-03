Upslope Brewing’s New Offerings for Spring: International Lager Series Styles and Limited Release West Coast Style IPA

BOULDER, Colorado – Boulder-based Upslope Brewing Company introduces yearlong International Lager Series, as well as new spring seasonal, Limited Release West Coast Style IPA.

The International Lager Series, inspired by beer styles around the world, will be available throughout 2022 with a new and unique limited release beer being introduced every two months. Some of these styles are familiar re-releases, while others are being canned for the very first time. The rotating series of light, drinkable styles begins with Mexican Style Dark Lager, released earlier this month.

• Mexican Style Dark Lager: February-March

• German Style Pilsner: April-May

• Japanese Style Lager: June-July

• Oktoberfest Festbier Lager: August-September

• Italian Style Pilsner: October-November

• Czech Style Dark Lager: December-January

“We’re very excited to bring the International Lager Series to a larger audience and show off some of the beers we are most proud of and love to drink! Several of these styles have been fan favorites in our tap rooms and will be packaged in a can for the first time,” said Upslope’s Head Brewer Alex Meyer. “The International Lager Series highlights the great diversity that can be found in lagers and is the culmination of brewing traditions that have influenced us as craft brewers.”

Mexican Style Dark Lager

• Stats: 5% ABV, IBU: 18

• Aroma: Toasted bread, Caramel

• Body: Medium Light

• Color: Deep Amber

• Availability: February-March

• Food Pairings: Elote, Lamb Barbacoa, Coconut Flan

• Distribution: Colorado, Wyoming, Montana, Utah, Nebraska, Arizona

In addition to Mexican Style Dark Lager and the remainder of the International Lager Series, Upslope is excited to announce their latest Limited Release—West Coast Style IPA.

The new West Coast Style IPA is Upslope’s take on the classic style. Citrus and pine flavors dance with bright tropical fruit character that finishes dry with firm bitterness.

“West Coast Style IPA is an ode to the hop-forward, bitter beers that got many of us into the craft beer scene,” said Upslope’s Head Brewer Alex Meyer. “It has the citrus and pine character of a classic West Coast IPA with accents of tropical fruit provided by novel hop varieties from the Pacific Northwest. A light, dry malt profile helps the hops shine and makes for a very drinkable beer.”

West Coast Style IPA

• Stats: 6.5% ABV, IBU: 60

• Aroma: Grapefruit, Pine, Tropical Fruit

• Body: Medium Light

• Color: Deep Gold

• Availability: March-April

• Food Pairings: Fried Cheese Curds, Chicken Korma, Aged English Cheddar

• Distribution: Colorado, Wyoming, Montana, Nebraska, Minnesota

Both the International Lager Series current style and West Coast IPA are available on draft and in 12-ounce six packs at Upslope’s two Boulder tap rooms and across Upslope’s distribution region of the Rocky Mountains, Midwest, and southern United States.

About Upslope Brewing Co.

Boulder-based Upslope Brewing Company is the creator of premium ales, lagers and their hard seltzer, Spiked Snowmelt, which are all artfully crafted using natural ingredients. Packaged in aluminum cans for exceptional portability and because it’s best for the environment, Upslope complements the outdoor lifestyle and caters to the on-the-go beer enthusiast. The five flagship beers include: Citra Pale Ale, India Pale Ale, Craft Lager, Rocky Mountain Kölsch, and Hazy IPA. Additional installments are offered in their seasonal Limited Release Series along with their quarterly, barrel aged Lee Hill Series. Alongside their original recipe variety 12-pack, Upslope offers an Electrolyte Series Spiked Snowmelt variety 12-pack made with Skratch Labs’ Sport Hydration Mix. Additionally, Upslope is a proud Certified B Corporation, joining an effort to redefine success in business by solving social and environmental problems.

For More Information:

https://www.upslopebrewing.com/new-offerings-for-spring-international-lager-series-west-coast-style-ipa/