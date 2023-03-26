Upshot Helps Launch Corona Premier Virtual Clubhouse

CHICAGO, Illinois – Upshot, a leader in consumer advertising and brand activation, has developed another groundbreaking brand experience with Constellation Brands by launching a virtual clubhouse for the company’s premium light beer, Corona Premier.

Visitors 21 years old and older may enter the digital golf clubhouse at coronausa.com/collections/premiergolf to play games, win merchandise and promotional codes, discover food pairings and recipes, and enjoy a unique, immersive virtual experience created in the brand’s spirit of “the lighter side of golf.”

While in the virtual clubhouse, visitors can navigate between The Green, Shop and Bar, where consumers can pull up a chair and order Corona via Instacart, Drizly and other retailers or view the TravisMathew x Corona Premier collection of golf-forward clothing and accessories. Visitors can also earn a chance to win a grand prize of a six-day, five-night trip for one winner and three guests to the U.S. Open, including accommodations at a beach house rental, admission to the tournament and $4,500 in spending money.

“With the game of golf evolving to appeal to younger, digitally native fans, Corona Premier’s sponsorship of the U.S. Open Championship golf tournament opened up an opportunity for us to create a more immersive and inclusive experience,” said Michael Rivera, executive vice president, executive creative director at Upshot.

“The destination, user experience and narrative of the Corona Premier Virtual Clubhouse is incredibly salient at a time when consumers are growing more and more excited to explore and are spending more time in new digital spaces and experiences.”

About Upshot

Empowering brands to own the moment since 1994, Upshot is an award-winning integrated marketing agency recognized for delivering daring, imaginative brand-building campaigns, activations and experiences that build powerful consumer-brand relationships in culture. Proud to support emerging Black talent in the advertising industry, Upshot is a member of the BLAC (Building Leaders and Creators) program.

About the Corona Brand Family

The Corona brand family is home to Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Familiar, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca and, in 2020, the national launch of Corona Hard Seltzer. The entire Corona portfolio is brewed in Mexico by Constellation Brands and imported and marketed exclusively to the U.S. by the company. The Corona brand is the No.1 most loved beer brand and has been the No.1 imported brand family of beer in the U.S. for more than 20 years. Corona Extra, the flagship brand of the Corona brand family, is a pilsner-style lager with a golden hue that was first brewed in Mexico in 1925. The refreshing flavor and carefree attitude of Corona Extra have been helping Americans find their beach since 1981.

For More Information:

https://www.coronausa.com/collections/premiergolf