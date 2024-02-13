Unrefined Brewing Partners With Sunshine State Distributing for Florida Distribution

Tarpon Springs-based Unrefined Brewing and Sunshine State Distributing are excited to announce their partnership for the distribution of Unrefined Brewing’s award-winning portfolio across the State of Florida. The initial product launch will be in early March with multiple brands, including Mexican Candy, Unrefined Brewing’s flagship California Common with Jalapenos & Strawberries.

“Sunshine State Distributing is proud to partner with Unrefined Brewing to bring their brews to customers around their hometown of Tarpon Springs and throughout Florida. As makers of great stouts, sours, IPAs, and their flagship brew Mexican Candy (a California Common ale brewed with Jalapeno Peppers), they have something for every person and palate.” – Chris Larue, President Sunshine State Distributing

The initial brand rollout will focus on Mexican Candy along with their American IPA Did You Wanna Borrow My Pajamas? and Frank Dancey’s Beach Country Blonde, brewed in collaboration with Tampa singer/songwriter Frank Dancey. Unrefined Brewing will also make available some of their smaller batch seasonals, barrel-aged beers, stouts and freshly fruited sours.

“Unrefined Brewing is absolutely thrilled that Sunshine State Distributing sees the potential UB has to offer and that they are eager to partner with us, helping us share our craft beer brands with the greater Florida market”. – Tommy Scott, Owner Unrefined Brewing

About Unrefined Brewing

With an initial focus on freshly fruited sours and high-quality stouts, Unrefined Brewing has grown into brewing some of the most innovative and creative craft beer in the North Pinellas area. They have been awarded 6 US Open Beer Championship medals and 1 Best Florida Beer medal over the past three years.

For More Information:

https://unrefinedbrewing.com/media