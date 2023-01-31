U.S. Tennis Association of New England Partners with True North Ale Company

WESTBOROUGH, MA – The U.S. Tennis Association (USTA) of New England is proud to announce True North Ale Company as the Official Beer Partner of the section. The partnership, which runs through 2027, will bring exciting opportunities for USTA members who are 21 years of age and older, including exclusive brewery nights, watch parties and member discounts.

“We’re thrilled to be working with True North Ale Company to enhance our adult player experience and provide unique opportunities for our membership. Tennis continues to grow in New England, and our community continues to be one of the most engaged and passionate in the sport. We are excited to align around growing the sport and creating more connected communities,” said Lindsey Keeler, USTA New England CEO and Executive Director.

True North Ales will serve as a sponsor of the New England Social Tennis League and USTA Leagues in New England (both 21+), where they plan to create memorable experiences for players off the court.

Gary Rogers, co-founder of True North Ales, added, “We are extremely excited to partner with USTA New England. The tennis community is outgoing, energetic, and inclusive which lines up well with the True North Ales brand. We are confident that the partnership will be both fun and rewarding for all involved.”

A family-owned and operated business based in Ipswich, MA, True North Ale Company has earned major accolades each of the past five years, including a Gold Award at the 2018 World Beer Cup, Gold and Bronze Medals at the 2021 Great American Beer Fest, and a Silver Medal at the same competition in 2020.

About True North Ale Company

Opened in 2017 True North Ales beers have been poured in more than 1,700 bars and restaurants and sold in more than 1,500 stores in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and New Hampshire. It was voted Best Brewery on Boston’s North Shore four consecutive years. Its North Shore location features 200+ seat open-air and tented patios and 200+ seat indoor seating.

About USTA New England

USTA New England, one of 17 regional sections across the country that comprise the United States Tennis Association (USTA), is a not-for-profit organization committed to promoting and developing the growth of tennis and increasing participation in the sport in New England by offering quality recreational and competitive programs for people of all ages and abilities.

