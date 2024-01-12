U.S. Beverage Signs Partnership With Erdinger

STAMFORD, Conn.— US Beverage, LLC, (USB) one of America’s leading beverage companies, announced that it has signed an agreement with ERDINGER, the best-selling brand of wheat beer in Germany. Under the terms of the agreement, which went into effect January 1, 2024, USB will be the exclusive U.S. importer, as well as provide sales and marketing support, for the ERDINGER portfolio.

Celebrating nearly 30 years of operations, USB focuses on building its portfolio of recognized craft, import, cider and FMB/RTD brands through a national network of distributors.

Headquartered in Erding, Germany, privately-owned ERDINGER has perfected Bavarian brewing methods for more than 130 years at the largest family-owned wheat beer brewery in the world. The result is a portfolio of outstanding quality. ERDINGER Weissbräu products are all natural, never pasteurized and fermented twice, a unique and complex brewing process – similar to the champagne method – that produces unparalleled freshness and taste.

Per the agreement, USB will provide sales, brand building and logistics support to ERDINGER brands throughout their current footprint while helping them expand to new markets.

“Wheat beers are gaining momentum in the U.S. as consumers seek distinct flavors and characteristics, and the ERDINGER portfolio is an exceptional example of how delicious this category can be,” said Kris Sjolander, Vice President, Brand Development, U.S. Beverage. “Retailers and beer lovers alike are excited by the ERDINGER name, and we are thrilled to help them grow in the U.S.”

“The U.S. market is an important one for ERDINGER and when we looked for a new sales and marketing partner, the U.S. Beverage team was the clear choice,” said Michael Austermayer, Senior Regional Sales Director, ERDINGER Weissbräu. “Their experience and systematic approach will be vital to our expansion and as another family-owned business, they share our values.”

The ERDINGER portfolio is available in most major markets and includes:

ERDINGER Weissbier – The taste of Bavaria and #1 selling Weissbier in Germany. A classic wheat beer featuring gently spicy wheat and yeast aromas blended with mildly bitter hops. A premium beer whose full-bodied yet elegant character leaves a lasting impression of ultimate Bavarian enjoyment. ABV: 5.3%

ERDINGER Non-Alcoholic – An innovative and flavorful option for beer lovers who want less alcohol but more beer flavor. Made from all natural ingredients.

ERDINGER Kristall – Crystal-clear with an inviting frothy head. This refreshing and lively wheat beer features fruity-fresh aromas. It gets its shining, crystal-clear appearance from intensive filtration. ABV: 5.3%

ERDINGER Dunkel – A specialty beer for connoisseurs. Carefully selected dark malts with delicate roasting aromas give this elegant wheat beer its full-bodied flavor and strong character. A lustrous, deep dark-brown appearance in the glass with hints of caramel, nuts and fresh bread. First created as a birthday present for the owner, who liked it so much he put it on the market. ABV: 5.3%

ERDINGER Pikantus – The Bavarian aperitif surprise. Fans of strong beer delight in a complex symphony of aromas. A dark color and smooth creamy head offers a well-rounded and malty taste with a hint of nutmeg and fine nougat. A sparkling nature harmonizes perfectly with a slightly sweet character, and a soft and delicate finish. ABV: 7.3%

ERDINGER Oktoberfest – An unrivaled option for Oktoberfest moments. A full-bodied wheat beer with a higher malt content. Thanks to a particularly long maturing time ERDINGER Oktoberfest features a beautiful amber color. ABV: 5.7%

ERDINGER Brauhaus Helles – Quality without compromise is the tradition in Erding so it’s no surprise that the same ERDINGER brewmaster quality is also given top priority for the authentic new Bavarian Helles Lager. The highest quality ingredients make it easy drinking with an incredibly smooth finish. 5.1% ABV

About ERDINGER Weissbräu

ERDINGER is the largest family-owned wheat beer brewery. For more than 130 years, ERDINGER Weissbräu has stood for carefully nurtured Bavarian wheat beer culture and perfect enjoyment. Remaining true to its Bavarian roots, every bottle is still filled at the brewery in Erding according to the strictest quality standards, before being sent on its journey to more than ninety different nations. Strictly brewed according to the Bavarian Purity Law, only the finest wheat and barley malt, together with selected hops and crystal-clear water from privately-owned deep wells and the secret ERDINGER yeast, are just part of the genuine wheat beer flavor. The ERDINGER brewery is headquartered in Erding, Germany.

About United States Beverage

United States Beverage LLC (USB) is a leading independent beverage company in the United States, specializing in imported and U.S. craft beer, ciders, and specialty beverages. US Beverage provides sales, marketing and distribution services for a diverse portfolio which includes UINTA Brewing Co., acquired by USB in 2022, as well as a global portfolio of premium brands such as Moosehead Lager, Malibu® Splash sparkling malt beverages, 1911 Cider, Captain Lawrence, Innis & Gunn, the Damm portfolio of brands: Estrella Damm Lager, INEDIT, DAURA and DAURA IPA, Czechvar, Dewey Crush, Superior Cerveza, Birra Moretti, Dragon Stout, Alfa Beer, Sagres, Krusovice, Zagorka, and Zajecarsko. USB is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

For More Information:

http://www.unitedstatesbeverage.com/