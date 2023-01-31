Two Roads Brewing Co. Partners with Eagle Rock Distributing Company in Colorado

Eagle Rock to expand major East Coast craft brand’s presence throughout one of the nation’s leading craft beverage states

STRATFORD, Conn. – Two Roads Brewing Co.today announced a new partnership with Eagle Rock Distributing Company to expand distribution of Two Roads premium craft beer throughout Colorado beginning this month. Eagle Rock will play a pivotal role in Two Roads’ growth strategy, leveraging its wide network across the state.

This important distributor relationship will bolster Two Roads recently announced 2.0 Growth Initiative. A result of a nearly two-year strategic planning exercise, the initiative lays out a roadmap for the brewer’s next decade of success, marked by a CPG and data-driven approach to sales and marketing, investments in leadership, a focused innovation strategy, and a portfolio-wide packaging refresh to help the brand stand out on shelves.

“We’ve done the work to help set Two Roads up for success with refreshed, modern packaging, commitments to our core brands and investments in our team. We need strong partners like Eagle Rock to attain our plan’s goals, particularly in grocery/c-store,” said Brian Corrie, VP of Sales. “Eagle Rock is a best-in-class distributor of high-quality beer and spirits brands, and they believe fully in our brand’s potential. No doubt they will strengthen our footprint and overall visibility throughout Colorado, one of the most important craft markets in the U.S.”

According to the Brewers Association, Colorado ranks eighth in gallons produced per 21+ adult. Two Roads is the largest brewery in Connecticut and in 2021 ranked 54th on the Association’s list of top producing craft breweries.

“We’ve known Two Roads for a while and have always respected what they do. We’re energized to help them build their business throughout Colorado,” says Mike Economos, President of Eagle Rock Colorado. “We know what Coloradans want in their beer and Two Roads has it all, and then some.”

To learn more about Two Roads and find it near you, visit www.tworoadsbrewing.com.

About Two Roads Brewing Co.

Two Roads Brewing Co., launched in 2012, is a privately owned craft beverage company offering a wide-ranging portfolio of beers, canned cocktails, hard seltzers, distilled spirits, and other Road Less Traveled beverages. Located in Stratford Connecticut, Two Roads is ranked 54th among 9,500+ independently owned breweries in the US according to the Brewer’s Association’s 2021 survey. For more information visit www.tworoadsbrewing.com.

About Eagle Rock

Eagle Rock Distributing Company of Colorado is a family-owned full-service beverage distributor. We aim to challenge our passionate employees to use industry leading innovation and a world class portfolio in our delivery of excellent customer service. We continually strive to earn the right to your business.

