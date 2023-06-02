True North Ale Company Releases Coast to Coast American Summer IPA

IPSWICH, Mass.— True North Ale Company announces the release of Coast to Coast American Summer IPA.

Brewed with pilsner malt and flaked oats for a soft mouthfeel. Dry hopped with Citra, Strata, and Talus hops to provide big flavors and aromas of tropical citrus, passion fruit, strawberry, and pink grapefruit. Coast to Coast weighs in at a very drinkable 5.8% ABV – just right for summer!

Coast to Coast American Summer IPA is available now in better beer stores, bars, and restaurants throughout Massachusetts and New Hampshire and in the True North Ales taproom.

About True North Ale Company

True North Ale Company is located in Ipswich, Massachusetts. Opened in 2017, its beers have been poured in nearly 1,700 bars and restaurants and sold in more than 1,500 stores in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island. The brewery has won major international awards, to include a Gold Award at the 2018 World Beer Cup, Gold and Bronze Medals at the 2021 Great American Beer Fest, and a Silver Medal at the 2020 Great American Beer Fest. It was voted Best Brewery on Boston’s North Shore four consecutive years. Its North Shore location features 150+ seat open-air and tented patios and 150+ seat indoor seating. The events venue, The North Side, may host events with more than 250 guests.

For More Information:

https://www.truenorthales.com/pages/about-us