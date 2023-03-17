True North Ale Company Launches Cerveza Negra Mexican Dark Lager

IPSWICH, Massachusetts – True North Ale Company announces the release of Cerveza Negra Mexican Dark Lager. Close cousin to multi-award winning Cerveza Mexican Lager (Great American Beer Fest Gold and Silver medals), this beer is brewed with pilsner, Vienna, and caramel Munich malts and flaked maize and complemented by herbal, zesty Perle and Saaz hops. Flavors and aromas of fresh toasted bread, honey, and orange zest are followed by a crisp finish.

Cerveza Negra Mexican Dark Lager will be available throughout the year at the True North Ales Taproom and at select bars and restaurants in Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

For More Information:

https://www.truenorthales.com/pages/about-us