Tröegs Releases Razza Squeeze, Gluten-Reduced Sparkling Fruit Refresher

HERSHEY, Pennsylvania – Tröegs Independent Brewing announces the release of Razza Squeeze, a refreshing new beverage alternative that the Hershey, PA, brewery has dubbed a “Sparkling Fruit Refresher.”

A first for Tröegs, Razza Squeeze is a gluten-reduced, all-natural flavored malt beverage made with organic fruit.

Fresh, juicy organic raspberries are the focal point of Razza Squeeze, while the addition of real limes adds a twist of zesty citrus to the flavor.

“It definitely doesn’t drink like a beer,” says Tröegs brewmaster and co-founding brother John Trogner. “It tastes like fruit picked at the peak of freshness.”

Razza Squeeze caters to health-conscious drinkers or those with gluten sensitivity who are looking for an alternative to beer, cider, seltzer and other hard beverages.

To reduce the gluten content to less than 10 PPM (parts per million), the brewing team at Tröegs devised a blend of jasmine puffed rice and ancient grain barley.

Crisp, refreshing and packed with real fruit flavor, Razza Squeeze weighs in at just 4.5% ABV with no added sugar or high-fructose corn syrup.

https://troegs.com/