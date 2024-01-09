Tröegs Releases Nugget Nectar

HERSHEY, Penn.— Tröegs Independent Brewing announces the release of its once-a-year favorite, Nugget Nectar. Excessively dry-hopped, this Imperial Amber Ale celebrates the arrival of “fresh-off-the-bine” Nugget hops from the brewery’s annual trek to the Pacific Northwest for hop selection.

“Nugget Nectar is the main reason we started going out to Yakima for hop selection,” explains Tröegs co-founding brother and brewmaster John Trogner. “We’re after Simcoe ripe with mango notes and Nugget hops full of grapefruit rind and pine. This beer is what it is because of careful attention to the annual harvest options.”

It’s not all about the hops, though. Nugget Nectar is balanced with enough kilned malt to add plenty of body, texture and a touch of sweetness in the finish.

With its beautiful orange color, bold hop flavor and 7.5% ABV, Nugget Nectar provides plenty of warmth on the dark, cold winter nights ahead.

To coincide with the release of this highly sought-after beer, the Hershey, PA-based brewery is reviving its popular First Squeeze events. Fans can enjoy fresh Nugget Nectar on draft, pick up limited glassware and take home illustrated art prints from hand-picked artists. A handful of events will also feature Nitro Nugget on tap and limited-release draft pours of Double Nugget Nectar.

The following artists have put their own unique spin on the iconic label art for Nugget Nectar:

Lisa Quine , Cleveland-based mural artist and hand letterer

, Cleveland-based mural artist and hand letterer Kacie Gilgore , marketer-turned-printmaker from York, PA, with tattoo-style flair

, marketer-turned-printmaker from York, PA, with tattoo-style flair Darrin Milliner , Pittsburgh artist behind the label art for Tropical Stout, our Barrel & Flow Fest collaboration beer

, Pittsburgh artist behind the label art for Tropical Stout, our Barrel & Flow Fest collaboration beer Evangeline Gallagher , Baltimore-based illustrator known for quirky interpretations and detailed line work

, Baltimore-based illustrator known for quirky interpretations and detailed line work Rachel Conville , illustrator from Hershey, PA, and Tröegs’ in-house designer

, illustrator from Hershey, PA, and Tröegs’ in-house designer Louis Wes, whose flowing, colorful cartoon illustrations are born in southern New Jersey

Fans can also get their “first squeeze” of Nugget right from the source when Tröegs hosts its First Squeeze Weekend from Thursday, January 18 through Sunday, January 21. Celebrating all things Nugget Nectar, the 4-day event held at the brewery will also feature Double Nugget Nectar on draft, special firkin tappings, food specials, giveaways, artist print signings and much more.

Nugget Nectar is available on draft, in 12-oz. cans and bottles, and in 16-oz. cans everywhere Tröegs beer is sold. Stay tuned for more information about the Double Nugget Nectar 16-oz. can release coming later this month.

For More Information:

https://troegs.com/