Tröegs Releases Nimble Giant Double IPA

HERSHEY, Pennsylvania – Tröegs Independent Brewing announces the release of its beautiful and balanced Double IPA, Nimble Giant.

One of Tröegs’ most-loved beers, this once-a-year release rivals its iconic holiday ale, Mad Elf, for the excitement it generates each year.

Nimble Giant came up through the brewery’s small-batch Scratch Series, starting with an experiment with Mosaic hops. After about half a dozen test batches, the Tröegs brewing team hit upon a hop combination everyone loved – Mosaic, Simcoe and Azacca – and never looked back.

In the end, Nimble Giant is rife with notes of grapefruit, pineapple, and honeysuckle. Clocking in at 9% ABV, this deep orange double IPA is balanced by a backbone of pilsner and Vienna malt. It’s a big beer that goes down easy.

This fan favorite scores an ‘Outstanding’ on BeerAdvocate and consistently hits the top 10 trending beers on Untappd.

Nimble Giant is available on draft and in 16-oz. cans everywhere Tröegs beer is sold.

For More Information:

https://troegs.com/