Tröegs Releases Citrusy and Soft Double Blizzard

HERSHEY, PA – Tröegs Independent Brewing announces the release of Double Blizzard, an amplification of its crowd-pleasing winter IPA, Blizzard of Hops.

Weighing in at 8.3% ABV, this semi-hazy Double IPA boasts huge citrus and pineapple notes with a hint of soft pine.

“We like to think of it as Blizzard of Hops’ big brother,” says Tröegs’ brewmaster and co-founding brother John Trogner.

To achieve Double Blizzard’s smooth texture and mouthfeel, Tröegs uses a cooler temperature for its kettle hop additions. This process softens the character of the Centennial, Chinook and El Dorado hops used in the beer’s recipe.

On the cold side, Double Blizzard is dry-hopped with four pounds per barrel of Chinook and Galaxy.

A limited release for the winter season, Double Blizzard is available in 16-oz. cans and 1/2 and 1/6 kegs everywhere Tröegs beer is sold.