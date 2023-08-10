Tröegs Oktoberfest Lager Returns to Commemorate Enduring German Beer Festival

HERSHEY, Penn.— Tröegs Independent Brewing announces the return of Oktoberfest Lager, a toasty, crisp, and festive beer for the fall season.

Interpreting this timeless German style starts with a traditional brewing technique called decoction.

“By boiling a portion of the mash, we create a bright, dry maltiness,” says Tröegs brewmaster and co-founding brother, John Trogner.

A kettle addition of Hallertau Tradition hops adds subtle floral and herbal undercurrents.

Weighing in at 6.1% ABV, this toasty lager boasts notes of sweet caramel, fresh-baked bread, and flowering herbs.

To capture the celebratory spirit of the annual Oktoberfest celebration, the Hershey, PA-based brewery collaborated with German artist David Leutert, who took inspiration from the Bavarian flag and traditional beer halls known as “Festzelte”.

Oktoberfest joins two of the brewery’s popular year-round beers, Troegenator Double Bock and Sunshine Pilsner, in its Long Live Lagers celebration of this trending beer style.

Oktoberfest Lager is available on draft and in 12-oz. bottles and cans everywhere Tröegs beer is sold. Beer drinkers can find this and other beers near them using the Tröegs Brew Finder.

For More Information:

https://troegs.com/