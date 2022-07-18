Tröegs Celebrates 25th Anniversary with Throwback Beer Releases and More

HERSHEY, Pennsylvania – Tröegs Independent Brewing announces its 25th anniversary celebration, which will coincide with the sale of its very first pint of beer on July 18, 1997.

Founded by brothers Chris and John Trogner, Tröegs is commemorating this milestone with a weeklong celebration embracing its humble beginnings as one of Pennsylvania’s earliest craft breweries.

As a “thank you” to its long-time fans and supporters, the Hershey, PA, brewery will release three throwback beers – Tröegs Pale Ale, Oatmeal Stout, and E.S.B. Ale – all of which will be available on draft exclusively at its brewery.

Tröegs Pale Ale and Oatmeal Stout will release on Monday, July 18, followed by E.S.B. Ale on Thursday, July 21.

A limited amount of Tröegs Pale Ale – dubbed “25 Years: Birthday Pale Ale” – will be available in limited 16-oz. cans through the brewery’s General Store starting on Monday, July 18.

Additionally, the brewery will offer commemorative retro Tröegs logo T-shirts and sticker packs through its General Store.

As a special nod to its fans, the Trogner brothers will make guest appearances on the brewery’s award-winning Guided Production Tours on Thursday, July 21 and Friday, July 22.

Meanwhile, Tröegs has been under perpetual construction and building for the future. A new parking lot was recently unveiled, and interior murals celebrating its community partnerships are currently under way. Slated for completion this fall, the brewery’s new canning line will increase the production speed, capacity, and quality of its canned beer.

“We’ve been under construction for 25 years,” says John Trogner. “That’s what we love to do – continuously improve and expand. We’re always thinking about what we can do in the next year, the next five years, the next 20 years to make the brewery better as a whole.”

