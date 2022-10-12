Tröegs Celebrates 20 years of Mad Elf

HERSHEY, Pennsylvania – Tröegs Independent Brewing announces the release of its iconic holiday ale, Mad Elf. Currently celebrating its 25th anniversary as a brewery, Tröegs reaches another milestone with the twentieth annual release of Mad Elf.

Back in the fall of 2002, Tröegs co-founding brothers Chris and John Trogner hatched a plan to brew a big, festive Belgian-style ale with cherries and honey to enjoy over the holidays. Little did they know that the beer would help put their brewery on the map and – two decades later – become a beer that is synonymous with the holiday season.

“Mad Elf captures so many things about the holidays for so many people,” says Chris Trogner. “And not just beer lovers. A lot of people who typically don’t drink beer have a special connection with Mad Elf.”

The essence of this once-a-year holiday ale, along with its ruby red glow, is born from five varieties of tree-ripened cherries. Bing, Lambert, Van, and Royal Ann contribute a bright and juicy sweetness, and Montmorency adds a touch of tartness.

In addition to cherries, Pennsylvania honey is the other key ingredient in Mad Elf. Each year, Tröegs sources 25,000 pounds of local wildflower honey from The Happy Beekeeper in nearby Carlisle, PA.

Whether it’s the beer’s festive nature, nostalgia, decadence, flavors or whimsy, many fans feel Mad Elf captures the holiday season in a glass.

“We like to say that it’s not the holidays until you’ve had your first Mad Elf,” adds John Trogner.

Mad Elf is available in 12-oz. cans and bottles at the brewery and throughout Pennsylvania starting this week, and everywhere else Tröegs beer is sold over the next few weeks. Look for Mad Elf on draft beginning in mid-November.

For More Information:

https://troegs.com