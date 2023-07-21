Tröegs Adds Hopora to Its Popular Hop Cycle Series of Rotating IPAs

Tröegs Independent Brewing announces the release of Hopora, a new offering in its popular Hop Cycle series of rotating IPAs. It joins seasonal fan-favorites Field Study and Blizzard of Hops.

A tribute to the hop spirit for a bountiful crop, Hopora was designed to showcase the radiant tropical fruit and citrus notes of Solero hops.

“I like to think Hopora captures the best of both IPA worlds – West Coast and hazy,” says Tröegs brewmaster and co-founding brother John Trogner. “It’s got just the right amount of bitterness that rolls into tropical aromas with notes of mango and passionfruit. Plus, it’s super tasty and the name is fun to say… HOPORA!!!”

Built on a backbone of pale malt, oats, and wheat, Hopora IPA clocks in at 6.2% ABV. Citra and Chinook hops round out the hop bill with supporting notes of grapefruit rind and subtle pine.

Like many of the Hershey, PA, brewery’s recent beers, Hopora was developed through its 3-barrel “Scratch Lab” brewhouse and fermentation tanks.

“With the Scratch Lab, we can break up 15-barrel brews into smaller trials,” says Tröegs Brewing Manager Tim Mayhew. “It has allowed us to test things like dry-hop combinations and yeast strains side-by-side at a faster rate. We used to have to wait a few weeks between batches.”

Hopora IPA is available on draft as well as in 12-ounce bottles and cans everywhere Tröegs beer is sold. Beer drinkers can find this delicious new IPA near them using the Tröegs Brew Finder.

Look for Hopora alongside three other Tröegs beers – Pennsylvania’s #1-selling Perpetual IPA, LolliHop Double IPA, and Oktoberfest Lager – in the forthcoming Canthology Volume 3 variety pack.

For More Information:

https://troegs.com/