To Celebrate National Donut Day, Santa Monica Brew Works Collabs with Neighborhood Favorite DK’s Donuts to Release Ube Heaven Purple Porter

SANTA MONICA, California – Santa Monica Brew Works (SMBW) announces the latest edition in its series of limited-release beers celebrating local businesses. This time the brewery teamed up with Mid-City neighbors DK’s Donuts to create “Ube Heaven” – a Purple Porter made with cacao nibs, vanilla bean, and ube – a purple yam native to Southeast Asia.

“It’s our belief that local businesses shape the character of a city; that’s why we’re so proud of our limited release series celebrating iconic neighborhood establishments.” Says Scott Francis, SMBW Co-Founder, President & CEO. “DK’s Donuts has delighted the Westside for nearly 40 years with their creative bakery treats. This collab is a match made in heaven, Ube Heaven!”

DK’s Donuts claims to have crafted “the world’s first ube donut” – which serves as the inspiration for this unique purple-hued brew. Ube (pronounced OO-beh) is a violet-colored yam closely related to the sweet potato. Native to Southeast Asia, it’s most commonly used in Filipino cuisine – particularly dessert.

“Bundles of cacao nibs were brewed with Special Roast Malt while ube flavoring was slowly blended in for an earthy sweetness, hint of nutty character, and deep violet color.” Says SMBW Head Brewer, Avery Colomb. “The cocoa flavors combine with the ube to create a savory sweetness that’s profoundly satisfying.”

Debuting on National Donut Day (Friday, June 3rd) “Ube Heaven” Purple Porter will be available for a limited time on draft and in 19.2 oz single cans to-go from SMBW’s Tasting Room at 1920 Colorado Ave.

DK’s Donuts first opened its doors in 1983 at the corner of 16th & Santa Monica Blvd. Nearly 4 decades later – the bakery continues to provide the Westside community with fresh classic donuts, often adding a unique and creative twist.

“We’re thrilled to celebrate National Donut Day with this one-of-a-kind neighborhood partnership.” Says DK’s Donuts’ Co-Owner Jennie Fou Lee. “This brew represents the imaginative and playful recipes that have made our shop a must-visit destination for donut lovers.”

“The essence of craft beer is rooted in community.” Says SMBW Marketing Director, Johnny Wardell. “Our goal is to connect with people through products they’re passionate about.”

Previous locally inspired SMBW collaborations include Rip City Skates IPA, “The Godmother” & “The Works” IPAs with Bay Cities Italian Deli, “Breakfast Brew” with Groundwork Coffee, and “310 Stomped Shandy” with Hot Dog on a Stick – which is now available in distribution throughout Southern California.

“Ube Heaven” label artwork designed by MGH Marketing.

About Santa Monica Brew Works

Established in 2014, Santa Monica Brew Works is the first and only locally owned and operated craft production brewery on LA’s Westside. We’re proudly independent and authentically Santa Monica – every beer we produce comes directly from our beach town brewery. Holding ourselves to exacting standards we represent the values of independent brewers with creativity, inclusivity, passion, and resolve. Through devoted craftsmanship and a deep love for our coastal hometown, we brew California inspired beers for those who live the “Beach Brewed” lifestyle. Visit our Tasting Room and Beer Garden at 1920 Colorado Avenue in Santa Monica or shop the online store to order for brewery pickup, local delivery, or statewide CA shipping.

About DK’s Donuts

Established in 1983, DK’s Donuts has been providing the Westside community

with fresh classic donuts and adding a unique twist on them for nearly 40 years.

Located at the corner of 16th & Santa Monica, the shop was started by refugees who fled Cambodia and the Khmer Rouge in search of safety and new opportunities. On the foundation that they set, the next generation has taken over the helm in hopes of taking DK’s to the next level.

DK’s Donuts has gained a popular reputation in Los Angeles and beyond – attracting visitors from all over the world. Regarded as the “best donuts in LA.” They’re also home to the “world’s first ube donut” (well, probably).

For More Information:

https://www.santamonicabrewworks.com/