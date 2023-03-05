Threes Brewing Releases West Coast IPA

BROOKLYN, New York – Threes Brewing has released All or Nothing, an interpretation of the classic West Coast IPA updated for a modern palate. All or Nothing is the newest addition to the brewery’s lineup of full-time flagship beers, which includes Vliet Pilsner and Logical Conclusion Hazy IPA. Clear and balanced, All or Nothing is a cross between the crisp, inviting hop profile of Vliet and the soft, tropical aromatics of Logical Conclusion. The 6.8% beer features an assortment of hops ranging from old school (Columbus, Cascade) to new (Simcoe, Mosaic Cryo, Strata).

“It’s no accident that we as a lager-focused brewery admire West Coast IPAs. Their clean finish and layered bitterness is reminiscent of our favorite pilsners,” says Matt Levy, Head Brewer. “Hop cultivation has also evolved so much that we could not have brewed All or Nothing even a decade ago. The mix of hops we chose gives this beer the piney bitterness and hop oil saturated finish we know and love from West Coast IPAs, with some juicy flair typical of East Coast styles.”

All or Nothing will be available at Whole Foods, Fresh Direct, and DeCiccos, among other retail outlets, as well as on draft lines across New York City.

https://threesbrewing.com/collections/beer/products/all-or-nothing-west-coast-ipa