Threes Brewing Releases Smoked Saison Brewed with Peaches

BROOKLYN, New York – Threes Brewing introduces smoked Saison to second-use fruited beer series.

Threes Brewing has just released Thought Experiment Smoked Peach Saison, the first smoked variant in its range of beers fermented with second-use fruit. The beer gets its subtly smoky character from one of Threes’ best-selling smoked malt beers and its fruity character from whole peaches. The result is a slightly spritzy, balanced drink with notes of “strawberry SweetTarts and late summer campfires”.

Each beer in Threes’ Thought Experiment range is fermented on “second-use” fruit (fruit used in a previous beer release), imparting evolved fruit flavors along with all of the yeast, culture, and character developed in the first fermentation. Head Brewer Matt Levy says, “This is the first time we’ve used a smoked beer as the base in this series, and we couldn’t be happier with how it turned out. It’s layered and complex, yet very drinkable, and will pair perfectly with a variety of foods.”

