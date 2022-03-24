Threes Brewing Releases Past is Prologue in Collaboration with Good Word Brewing

BROOKLYN, New York – Threes Brewing releases Past is Prologue, an Oak-Aged Czech Amber Lager in collaboration with Good Word Brewing (Duluth, GA).

Past is Prologue was brewed with 100% Czech ingredients and aged for two months in an oak foudre. The result is a beer perfect for celebrating the transition from winter to spring. It pours amber in color with red highlights, and bears subtle marshmallow and oak flavor, albeit with a crisp finish. This 11.5 degree Plato rendition of Polotmavý Ležák, or Amber Lager, comes in at 4.7% ABV, making it the perfect session beer.

Head Brewer Matt Levy says, “Good Word captured our attention in the best way possible, by brewing incredibly well-executed classic session beers. We were excited to partner with them on this particular collaboration.”

For More Information:

https://shop.threesbrewing.com/collections/beer/products/past-is-prologue