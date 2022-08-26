Threes Brewing Releases Oktoberfest Lager

BROOKLYN, New York – Celebrating the changing of seasons, Threes Brewing just released Hereafter, a brand new Oktoberfest Lager. Inspired by the world’s largest beer fair in Munich, this style has historically represented community and gathering. Staying true to tradition, Threes’ iteration of this beloved style uses 100% German ingredients and is ultra-smooth and balanced. Notes of dried herbs and golden crust are apparent, thanks to a hefty dose of German Vienna Malt body, and German Spalter Select Hops, which bring the appropriate bitterness and notes of noble spice.

Pouring with a deep orange hue and clocking in at 5.5% ABV, which is on the higher end for Threes’ lagers, the alcohol content helps this soft lager stand up to colder autumn weather. As a lager brewery that prides itself on being a gathering space, Oktoberfest is a beer style that brings the Threes ethos full circle.

Matt Levy, Head Brewer, says, “This style is less about the beer and more about what the beer symbolizes: beer as a conduit to togetherness, community, seasonal transition rituals, and an appreciation for what came before us.”

https://shop.threesbrewing.com/collections/beer/products/hereafter-oktoberfest-lager