Threes Brewing Releases 2022 Fresh Hop Ale

BROOKLYN, New York – Threes Brewing just released their Fresh Hop Ale, Origin Story, for the very first time in cans. This beer is brewed once a year during New York’s hop harvest season in late August/early September. This year’s batch features whole Cascade hops from Weathertop Farm in Sharon Springs, New York. These freshly harvested hops went from bine to brew on the same day, imparting citrus, melon rind, and baby spruce tip aromas to the final product. Featuring double the amount of fresh hops in the brew than in years past, this year’s batch of Origin Story possesses flavors reminiscent of tangelos and geranium leaf. There is a gentle bitterness, and the beer pours hazy light orange with a creamy white head.

Lead Brewer, Ben Petersen, says, “Origin Story was designed with the intention of showcasing local terroir and celebrating harvest season. We couldn’t be more excited for this year’s batch.”

For More Information:

https://shop.threesbrewing.com/collections/beer/products/origin-story-fresh-hop-ale