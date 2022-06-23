Three Denver Craft Breweries Co-Launch NFTs Tied to Exclusive In-Person Experience

DENVER, Colorado – Denver Beer Company, Great Divide Brewing Co., and Resolute Brewing Company launch an exclusive NFT sale that will allow purchasers and a guest the opportunity to join an exclusive craft beer tour and party bus this summer. The NFT sale launches at 10 am MT on Friday, June 24, at 8 am via gethamlet.com/BeerNFTs and continues through the weekend until the marketplaces for all three breweries are sold out.

NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, are pieces of digital art that only have one official owner and are secured on the blockchain. This weekend’s unique brewery NFT sale gives Colorado beer lovers an exclusive opportunity to own an NFT that comes with an exclusive IRL (or “in real life”) benefit for the owner.

“We know beer fans in Colorado will be really excited for this event. And, for folks who are new to NFTs, this sale is an opportunity to test the waters and see what it’s all about,” says Clifton Oertli, owner of Resolute Brewing Company. “All of the participating breweries are staples of the Denver beer community, and we’re excited to join them in this launch and to share a new experience with our fans.”

The NFT launch includes 18 total NFTs that are available for purchase, with 6 offered by each participating brewery. Every NFT is unique and features a retro, video game-inspired piece of art that also functions as a ticket to an all-inclusive brewery bus tour of Denver Beer Company, Great Divide Brewing Co., and Resolute Brewing Company on July 30.

“We’re stoked to roll out these NFTs with Resolute and Denver Beer Co. Each NFT will work as a backstage pass for a party bus tour this summer, giving the NFT holders access to a behind-the-scenes experience at our brewery,” says Matt Sandy, marketing manager at Great Divide Brewing Company.

On July 30, the brewery tour will kick-off at 11 am at Denver Beer Co.’s Canworks location. A party bus for all ticket holders (the NFT purchase includes two tickets, for the NFT holder and one guest) will provide transportation to Great Divide’s Ballpark Neighborhood location and Resolute Brewing in Centennial.

“This NFT launch is a huge milestone for the brewing community, and we’re excited to be a part of it. Our ‘Beer for Life’ NFT sale last summer showed us that beer lovers are excited about the opportunity to engage with real-life benefits of NFTs,” says Charlie Berger, co-founder of Denver Beer Co.

During the tour, NFT owners and their guests will receive beer, lunch, transportation and an exclusive networking opportunity at the participating breweries. For more information, visit gethamlet.com/BeerNFTs.

About Denver Beer Co.

Independently owned and operated, Denver Beer Co. is founded on the core belief that beer is serious fun. Using locally sourced grain and the finest ingredients available, traditional methods and innovative spirit, our team creates craft beer that is approachable, fun, damn delicious and consistently wins awards to prove it. We believe in environmental stewardship and our corporate responsibility to operate sustainably which is why we produce our beer using 100% clean solar power. We believe in creating and supporting an accepting community where good beer can be enjoyed with friends and neighbors, loved ones and strangers.

About Great Divide Brewing Co.

Founded in 1994, Great Divide Brewing Company is?Denver’s oldest and largest packaging brewery and?one of the most decorated breweries in America, recognized for brewing some of the globe’s most balanced yet assertive and flavorful beers. These beers have landed an impressive amount of acclaim, earning 19 Great American Beer Festival Medals and five World Beer Cup Awards. Here at Great Divide, Bold Character?isn’t just a catchphrase. It’s the philosophy behind what we brew, how we think and what we believe.

About Resolute Brewing Company

Resolute Brewing Company is a microbrewery located in Centennial, Colorado, and our second taproom Resolute Brewing Tap & Cellar located in Arvada, Colorado. Our founders come from various walks of life, including finance, engineering, and accounting, but we resonate as one around our passion for community, great beer, and even greater people. Resolute is more than a brewery; it is a community of people and families enthusiastic about being a part of something bigger than themselves. Resolute’s employees and culture imbue hospitality, social responsibility, and a love of the craft.

For More Information:

http://www.gethamlet.com/beernfts