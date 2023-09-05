Thorn Brewing Announces New Year-Round Beer in Cans

SAN DIEGO, Calif.— Thorn Brewing is thrilled to introduce a fresh new addition to their year-round lineup: Sun Soaked, West Coast IPA.

“Sun Soaked IPA first made its appearance in our series of thoughtfully crafted limited-release IPAs over the past 2 years and the response from our customers has been nothing short of fantastic.” Marc Martin, Thorn’s CEO explains. “We’re thrilled to share that Sun Soaked will now be a year-round offering, a nod to its outstanding quality and popularity among beer enthusiasts. This exceptional brew seamlessly joins the diverse Thorn Brewing Co. year-round portfolio, which is celebrated for its well-earned recognition. Our devoted team of brewers continues to create fantastic beers and we invite you to experience the excellence of Sun Soaked.”

With an average of 246 days of sun a year, it can be said that San Diego is soaked in sun, which is how Sun Soaked IPA was inspired by America’s Finest City.

In this 7% ABV IPA, mango, passion fruit, and fresh berry flavors play off of the heady, dank aroma of tropical fruits and light herbiness that comes from the Strata and Ekuanot hop combination.

Sun Soaked will be joining Thorn Brewing’s other year-round beers including Barrio Lager, Pineapple Tepache, Hopster Pot Hazy IPA, Michelada, Relay IPA, and Treading Lightly Light IPA.

Sun Soaked IPA is now available in cans and on draft throughout San Diego and Southern California!

About Thorn Brewing Co.

Thorn Brewing Co. started out in 2012 in North Park as Thorn Street Brewery where they became known as San Diego’s ultimate neighborhood brewery. Their Barrio Logan location opened in 2017 and produces their beer on a 30-barrel system, houses their canning line as well as a tasting room and events space. Thorn Mission Hills opened up in 2019 and became a local hangout featuring 12 rotating taps, beer-to-go, and skeeball.

For More Information:

https://thorn.beer/meet-sun-soaked-ipa-thorns-newest-year-round-beer/