Third Space Brews Pints with a Purpose

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin – Third Space Brewing is continuing its charitable initiatives, presenting a $12,500 donation to Sojourner Family Peace Center, and kicking off a collaboration beer release with the Little Warrior Foundation next Friday, April 21st. While this will be an especially big day for Third Space, community outreach has always been one of the brewery’s core values. Through its Pints with a Purpose program, Third Space Brewing donated over $21,000 to local nonprofits in 2022.

The Pints With a Purpose program is an ongoing community outreach effort at Third Space brewing, in which the brewery partners with a local nonprofit each quarter to raise funds and awareness for the organization through a collaboration brew. With its Q4 2022 Pints With a Purpose partnership, Third Space Brewing went especially big, creating a nation-wide collaboration beer called One in Four, which aimed to shed light on a harrowing statistic; that one in four women and one in nine men have experienced domestic violence. Third Space provided the One in Four IPA recipe to breweries around the country who commit to donating proceeds to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, or other local organizations helping those affected by domestic violence. As the leader of the One in Four project, Third Space Brewing committed to donating 100% of its profits from all sales of the One in Four IPA to Sojourner, a local organization that provides domestic violence prevention and intervention services.

“One in four women will experience domestic violence,” said Sojourner’s President & CEO Carmen Pitre. “We are thankful to Third Space Brewing for raising awareness and supporting Sojourner with a special brew named to recognize that staggering statistic. The more that people are aware of the impact of domestic violence on our friends, colleagues, neighbors and loved ones, the more that we can all do to support survivors.”

The April 21st event will begin with a 10:00am press conference, as the brewery presents a $12,500 check to Sojourner. There will be photo and video opportunities during the check presentation at the brewery beginning at 10am on April 21st, and opportunities to interview members of Third Space Brewing’s Community Outreach team, as well as domestic violence survivors, about the impact of this partnership and the importance of raising awareness. The same evening starting at 5:00pm, Third Space will launch its next quarterly Pints With A Purpose release – Swords Up! – a Dry Hopped Lager created in collaboration with the Little Warrior Foundation. Third Space will donate 20% of draft beer sales from the release event, and 20% of the proceeds from the Swords Up! Lager throughout its full 3 month run to the foundation. The event will feature food from Nadi Plates, who are also donating a portion of proceeds to Little Warrior Foundation, and live music from Jay Matthes.

“We started the Pints With a Purpose program in 2021, and it’s been truly awesome to see the amount of engagement, excitement and support our local craft beer community has shown,” says Nick Cusatis of Third Space. “This quarter we’re extremely excited to be working with Little Warrior Foundation. Their mission is to fund and find a lasting cure for childhood cancer, with a specific focus on Ewing Sarcoma. We collaborated on a dry-hopped lager called Swords Up! that utilizes a fun new hop named Adeena. Expect a crisp & clean lager with floral, pine and citrus notes.”

“The current treatments are outdated, extremely toxic, and – for too many kids –ineffective,” said Emily McFadden, one of the organization’s co-founders. “We’re funding the research and clinical trials to give kids better outcomes and the full healthy lives they deserve. Ewing’s Sarcoma is relentless, but so are we. “Swords Up” is our mantra, a reminder that we’re on the offense in this fight. We want every child and every family facing this disease to know that their battle is our battle now. We’ve got their back.”

Local non-profits interested in collaborating with Third Space Brewing can apply for the Pints With a Purpose program at the link below.

