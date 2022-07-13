The Virginia Beer Company Releases New Year-Round Beer, Gorgeous Citra IPA

WILLIAMSBURG, Virginia – The Virginia Beer Company (VBC) this week will release Gorgeous Citra IPA, the latest addition to its core lineup of beers available throughout the year.

Gorgeous Citra IPA, first brewed as a VBC taproom exclusive in April 2021, is a 5.7% ABV dry-hopped hazy IPA bursting with citrusy notes from the generous use of Citra, yet delivering a soft mouthfeel that allows the beer to remain sublimely approachable. This beer will be the first VBC core beer available in 16oz four-packs.

“We’re always striving to continually progress our portfolio and offer styles that capture the attention of the craft beer consumer,” explained Robby Willey, co-founder, VBC. “IPAs continue to reign supreme, so Gorgeous Citra IPA was a way to expand our offerings with an IPA recipe that is still wildly different from our flagship best-seller, Free Verse. There is still a lot of variation within the IPA style and we’re happy to explore that terrain.”

The release of Gorgeous Citra IPA comes after VBC recently unveiled a sleek refresh of the branding of its core year-round beers.

“The absence of noise and clutter on our new beer labels helps them to visually command the attention of the room,” commented Michael Rhodes, Director of Sales, VBC. “The art evokes a nostalgic, yet modern take on craft beer package designs. And everything about Gorgeous Citra IPA is similarly emblematic of the ethos of VBC. It’s a classically-styled recipe and beautiful visual brand, capturing the things we love most about beer. All these elements converge to create an IPA offering that we felt could be best described through one adjective – Gorgeous.”

Gorgeous Citra IPA will be available on draft and in 16oz four-packs at VBC’s Williamsburg taproom starting this week, and then available throughout Virginia by month-end.

