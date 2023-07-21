The Virginia Beer Company Launches Summer ’23 UK Export Initiative

Don’t call it a comeback…but The Virginia Beer Company is excited to say that VBC is back in the UK!

“Since 2018 we’ve been proud to take part in regular trade missions to the United Kingdom,” notes VBC Co-Founder Chris Smith. “Through partnerships at the state level along with national trade groups & international partners, we’ve had the good fortune to share a lot of good fun in the UK.”

In 2023, the Virginia Beer Co. is making a full “holiday” of it across the pond as the VBC team is attending both the Manchester Craft Beer Festival in July and the London Craft Beer Festival in August. The brewery will have dedicated Virginia Beer Co. pouring stations at both event…and guests will be able to find additional beers from the brewery at the London event, as VBC will be part of a group of US breweries pouring at the Brewers Association EDP‘s LCBF pop-up as well.

As part of the celebration, VBC is participating in a collab brew day with Signature Brew…and the brewery will be hosting tap takeovers with select stockists, including:

Hops & Boogie in Manchester (20th July 2023)

The Rake in London (9th August 2023)

“Can’t make it to the fests or the pubs? We’ve got you covered!” exclaims VBC Co-Founder Robby Willey. “You can currently find both Saving Daylight Citrus Wheat & Gorgeous Citra IPA on Home Bargains store shelves across the UK as part of an “Independent Beer” showcase with Craft Beer Experience & the Brewers Association.”

The Virginia Beer Company (located in Williamsburg, Virginia) has been actively exporting since 2018, with small batch beer available in the UK, France, the Netherlands, South Korea, and Japan.

For More Information:

https://virginiabeerco.com/news/vbc-returns-to-the-uk-summer-2023/