The Vermont Brewers Association Announces Emma Arian as New Association Director

BURLINGTON, Vt.— The Board of Directors of the Vermont Brewers Association is pleased to announce that Emma Arian has been named as the new Association Director, effective April 7th, 2023. Arian succeeds Melissa Corbin, who has served as the Executive Director for the past eight years and will leave the association to pursue new opportunities.

“We are thrilled to announce Emma’s promotion from Marketing and Promotions Manager to Association Director and lead the Vermont Brewers Association team into the future,” said Joe Lemnah, Vermont Brewers Association Board of Directors President. “Emma’s experience in the craft beer industry, combined with her passion for community building, marketing, event planning, and advocacy, make her an ideal fit for our organization as we move into a new era.”

As the new Association Director, Arian will be responsible for overseeing the day-to-day operations of the Vermont Brewers Association, including member relations, legislative advocacy, educational programming, and marketing initiatives.

“I am honored and excited to join the Vermont Brewers Association and work alongside such a passionate and dedicated group of brewers and industry professionals,” said Arian. “I look forward to supporting the growth and success of our members while continuing to promote Vermont’s craft beer community locally and nationally.”

The Vermont Brewers Association is also grateful for the contributions of outgoing Executive Director Melissa Corbin, who has played a vital role in the organization’s growth and success over the past eight years.

“We want to express our sincere thanks to Melissa for her service to the Vermont Brewers Association,” said Bob Grim, Vermont Brewers Association Board of Directors Vice President. “Under her leadership, the association has expanded its reach and impact, and we wish her all the best in her future endeavors.”

Moving forward, the Vermont Brewers Association is committed to building on its past success and focusing on four key pillars: Community (Member Relations), Education (Tech & Ed), Governance (Legislative), and Marketing (Advocacy).

“These four pillars will guide our work and help us better serve our members and the greater craft beer community as a whole,” said Arian. “We are excited about the future and look forward to continuing to support and promote the incredible craft beer scene here in Vermont.”

In addition to these exciting changes, the Vermont Brewers Association is also pleased to announce that it will be celebrating the 30th Anniversary of the world-famous Vermont Brewers Festival on the beautiful waterfront in Burlington, Vermont. The festival, which will take place on July 21-22, 2023, will feature 50 of Vermont’s and the region’s finest craft breweries and is expected to draw craft beer enthusiasts worldwide.

“We are thrilled to be celebrating the 30th Anniversary of the Vermont Brewers Festival, which has become an iconic event in the craft beer world,” said Arian. “This year’s festival promises to be better than ever, and we can’t wait to share it with our members and guests.”

Finally, the Vermont Brewers Association is proud to announce that it will host its inaugural Vermont Brewers Conference in the fall of 2023 at the Hilton Burlington Lake Champlain Hotel at 60 Battery Street, Burlington, Vermont. The conference, which will take place on November 9-10, will bring together brewers, industry professionals, and craft beer enthusiasts for a two-day event featuring keynote speakers, educational programming, networking opportunities, exhibitors, and more.

“We are excited to announce a new event to our annual calendar, the Vermont Brewers Conference, which will provide an opportunity for us to further support and grow the craft beer industry here in Vermont,” said Arian. “This conference will be an invaluable resource for brewers and industry professionals alike, and we can’t wait to see it come to life.”

About the Vermont Brewers Association

The Vermont Brewers Association is a 501c(6) organization that promotes and strengthens the culture of craft brewing in Vermont through marketing, education, and advocacy for Vermont-made beer. With over 60 brewery members, the association ensures that Vermont continues to be recognized as a leading destination for craft beer lovers.

https://www.vermontbrewers.com