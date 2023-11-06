The Tale of Two Maples From Lexington Brewing & Distilling Co.

LEXINGTON, Ky.— Lexington Brewing & Distilling Co., the only brewery and distillery on the Kentucky Bourbon Trail, announces a second-time limited release Bourbon expression in conjunction with a third-time limited release Kentucky Bourbon Barrel-Aged Beer just in time for the holidays. Town Branch Maple Barrel Stout Finished Bourbon (SRP $69.99 / 750ml) and Kentucky Maple Barrel Imperial Stout (SRP $19.99 / 4pk Cans) are now available nationwide in limited quantities.

In late 2021, Lexington made its first release of Kentucky Maple Barrel Imperial Stout after 18-months of aging in barrels that had previously held Kentucky bourbon whiskey and then maple syrup as a second fill. This first release of the award-winning beer inspired a multi-year commission of several releases to come between beer and spirits in pursuance of the Life of the Barrel.

After decanting the inaugural batch of Kentucky Maple Barrel Imperial Stout barrels, they were quickly allocated to the distillery production team and re-filled with Town Branch Bourbon to let those barrels finish, achieving flavors of the beer alongside traditional flavors of bourbon. The blending team at Town Branch Distillery acknowledges that “Not all ex-beer barrels work for finishing bourbon, but something like a big 12% abv Imperial Maple Stout was too good to pass up the opportunity to try, especially from our own brewing team.”

Over a year later in September 2022, the first release of Town Branch Maple Barrel Stout Finished Bourbon saw about half the barrels blended and released in tandem with the second release of Kentucky Maple Barrel Imperial Stout in honor of National Bourbon Heritage Month. The result, a distinctly finished Bourbon where flavors of beer-meets-bourbon collide, all the while building upon the DNA of all the products to rest within the Life of the Barrel. The remaining bourbon barrels not emptied would continue their finishing journey for an extended period.

Skip forward to 2023 – after the Kentucky Maple Barrel Imperial Stout took home a Gold Medal “Style Winner” for Worlds Best Flavoured Stout in the 2022 World Beer Awards, the dynamic duo again would be commissioned for release. Town Branch Maple Barrel Stout Finished Bourbon will release this year, older, wiser and this time around with double the finishing time as was the previous release.

What’s next? – with a handful of bourbon barrels still resting in the projects original ex- Kentucky Maple Barrel Imperial Stout barrels and scheduled to be released in 2024 with over 3-years finishing time, the brewery has also already laid down another brew to align for release.

Brand Highlights:

Town Branch Maple Barrel Stout Finished Bourbon (SRP $69.99/750ml)

A unique expression of Town Branch Bourbon finished in freshly decanted Kentucky Maple Barrel Imperial Stout barrels to add flavors of the beer alongside traditional flavors of bourbon.

2022 Release – 1-year finishing time in barrel

2023 Release – 2-years finishing time in barrel

Mash Bill: Town Branch Bourbon, finished (72% Corn, 15% Rye, 13% Malted Barley)

ABV: 47% / 94 Proof

Estimated Availability: 2022 = 1,100 cases / 2023 = 750 cases

Tasting Notes:

Appearance: Dark hue from double finishing

Aroma: Hints of roasted malt, cocoa, oak, and maple syrup

Palate: Roasted malt, cocoa, brown sugar, cherry, and vanilla

Finish: Oak, caramel, and rich maple syrup

Kentucky Maple Barrel Imperial Stout (SRP $19.99 / 4pk Cans)

A bold imperial stout brewed with brown sugar, evoking flavors of roasted malt and cocoa. This brew was aged for 18-months in freshly decanted maple syrup bourbon barrels.

Malt Types: Carapils, Chocolate, Crystal 80 and 2-Row Pale Ale

ABV: 12% / 24 Proof

Estimated Availability: November YR1 = 2,200 cs / YR2 = 2,300 cs / YR3 (current release) = 1,950 cs

Cellar Regiment:

Temperature Cellared: 42-degrees Fahrenheit

Barrel Type: Freshly decanted Kentucky Bourbon Barrels

Tasting Notes:

Appearance: Dark and toffee

Aroma:Caramel and sweet roasty notes

Palate: Rich and full

Finish: Sweet molasses and full

About the Lexington Brewing & Distilling Co.

Located in Lexington, Ky., Lexington Brewing Co. began in 1890 and was revitalized in 1999 by the late Dr. Pearse Lyons and his son Dr. Mark Lyons as Lexington Brewing & Distilling Co. Dr. Pearse Lyons was a visionary Irish entrepreneur and scientist with a master’s degree in brewing and a Ph.D. in yeast fermentation. Lyons also founded Alltech, a global animal health and nutrition company. Today, both businesses are led by his son, Dr. Mark Lyons, who represents the seventh generation of the Lyons family to be in the brewing, distilling and cooperage industry. Lexington Brewing & Distilling is home to the world-renowned Kentucky Bourbon Barrel Ale and Town Branch Distillery, a member of the Kentucky Bourbon Trail. Every emptied barrel is sustainably upcycled from the distillery to the brewery to produce world-class beer and spirits.

About Town Branch Distillery

Located in Lexington, Ky., Town Branch Distillery is the first new distillery to open in Lexington, Ky. since Prohibition and part of Lexington Brewing & Distilling Co., the only brewery and distillery on the Kentucky Bourbon Trail. It crafts the award-winning Town Branch Bourbon, Town Branch True Cask Bourbon, Town Branch Rye, Town Branch Malt and Bluegrass Sundown, a Bourbon-infused coffee liqueur. Town Branch Bourbon plays an integral role in production, where the used barrels are upcycled to craft a range of whiskey and barrel-aged beers internally over the lifetime of each barrel, including the flagship brew, Kentucky Bourbon Barrel Ale.

About Kentucky Barrel-Aged Beers

The Kentucky range of beers by Lexington Brewing & Distilling Co., the only brewery and distillery on the Kentucky Bourbon Trail focuses on the art of barrel-aging beer as one of the largest barrel-aged beer brands in the world. With its easy access to freshly decanted Kentucky Bourbon barrels and its inclusion as 1 of 18 Kentucky Bourbon Trail Distilleries (Town Branch Distillery), Lexington capitalizes on the freshness of the barrel to create a style of barrel-aged beer unlike any other brewery in America. It crafts the world-renowned Kentucky Bourbon Barrel Ale, Kentucky Bourbon Barrel Imperial Milk Stout, Kentucky Vanilla Barrel Cream Ale, Kentucky Pumpkin Barrel Ale and an assortment of Kentucky Barrel-Aged Seasonal/Specialty releases.

About Alltech

Founded in 1980 by Irish entrepreneur and scientist Dr. Pearse Lyons, Alltech delivers smarter, more sustainable solutions for agriculture. Our diverse portfolio of products and services improves the health and performance of plants and animals, resulting in better nutrition for all and a decreased environmental impact. We are a global leader in the agriculture industry. Our team produces specialty ingredients, premix supplements, feed and biologicals, backed by science and an unparalleled platform of services. Strengthened by more than 40 years of scientific research, we carry forward a legacy of innovation and a unique culture that views challenges through an entrepreneurial lens. As a private, family-owned company, we adapt quickly to our customers’ needs and focus on advanced innovation. We believe agriculture has the greatest potential to shape the future of our planet. Our more than 5,000 talented team members worldwide share our purpose of Working Together for a Planet of Plenty™. Together, we can provide nutrition for all, revitalize local economies and replenish the planet’s natural resources. Headquartered just outside of Lexington, Kentucky, USA, Alltech serves customers in more than 120 countries, has five bioscience centers, and operates more than 80 manufacturing facilities across the globe.

For More Information:https://lexingtonbrewingco.com/