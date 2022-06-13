The Return of Ales for ALS at Bale Breaker

This family-friendly, free fundraiser is returning this year at Bale Breaker Brewing Company’s Yakima brewery and taproom on June 25 from 12-9pm.

Yakima, Wash. – Bale Breaker Brewing Company is excited to announce the return of Ales for ALS: their largest event of the year is back this month for the first time since 2019. A community tradition in the Yakima Valley, the brewery lawn lights up for one great Saturday to enjoy great beer, food, and live music at this free and family-friendly event. From 12-9pm on June 25th at Bale Breaker’s Yakima Taproom, $1 from every pint of beer poured will be donated to ALS Therapy Development Institute (ALS-TDI). The event will also coincide with the release of Bubba’s Brew, Bale Breaker’s annual Ales for ALS hop blend beer.

Ales for ALS is a national fundraising campaign, started in 2013 by the family’s hop farm to raise funds and awareness for ALS research. Each year, Loftus Ranches and YCH Hops donate a unique blend of primarily experimental hops to breweries across the country, with the ask being a donation to ALS-TDI of at least $1 per pint brewed. The June event is an extension of that fundraiser: $1 from any pint of beer sold that day is donated to ALS-TDI.

The event will also feature a dance party with DJ Dom, and live music from Jayleigh Ann & The Lost Boys and Brett Benton. Crafted, Crazy Foods, Guerra’s, Erik The Mercedes Kid, and Huck & Bean Ice Cream will be serving food on the lawn. Plus, Bubba’s Brew will be available on draft and in 16oz 4pks, releasing that day in Bale Breaker’s Yakima taproom as well as their Seattle taproom. $1/pint or can sold of Bubba’s Brew will be donated to ALS-TDI.

This cause is near and dear to the brewery’s hearts: Bubba’s Brew is named after co-owner Meghann Smith Quinn and Kevin Smith’s uncle Scott “Bubba” Hanses. Bubba inspired the family to start this amazing fundraiser and would be extremely proud of where it stands: since 2013, Ales for ALS has raised over $3.5 million for ALS-TDI. As Dr. Stan Appel, MD, says: “ALS is not an incurable disease. It is an underfunded one.” Join the brewery this June to raise a glass to Bubba, have a great day among the hop fields in the Yakima sunshine, and raise some funds for the incredible research happening at the ALS Therapy Development Institute.

About ALS Therapy Development Institute:

The ALS Therapy Development Institute (ALS TDI) is the world’s foremost drug discovery lab focused solely on ALS. As a nonprofit biotech, ALS TDI operates without regard to profit or politics. Led by drug development experts and people with ALS, their Watertown, Massachusetts based lab is funded by a global network of supporters unified to end ALS. Their mission is to discover and develop effective treatments for ALS. To donate directly to Ales for ALS and support ALS TDI, please visit: https://a4a.als.net/donate/.

About Bale Breaker

Crafting fresh-off-the-farm brews from the middle of a hop field, Bale Breaker Brewing Company is a family-owned brewery located in the beautiful Yakima Valley. Backed by four generations of hop farming experience, Bale Breaker started in 2013, and has grown to become the third largest independent craft brewery in Washington. With a 30-barrel brewhouse and a 27,000 square foot facility, we craft six year-round canned beers, including the widely celebrated Topcutter IPA. We also have a 5-barrel pilot brewhouse, the Imagination Station, where we test and develop new recipes. We currently distribute statewide in Washington as well as in northern Idaho and most of Oregon. For more information, visit www.balebreaker.com or follow on Facebook and Instagram.