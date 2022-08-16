The Pennsylvania Homebrew Invitational Will Soon Crown The Best Homebrewer In The State

PENNSYLVANIA – After a three-month search, Pennsylvania will soon crown the best homebrew in their state. From June to August of this year the organization Breweries in PA has been traveling across Pennsylvania hosting a variety of homebrewing competitions to determine who is the best Pennsylvania homebrewer.

The inaugural “Pennsylvania Homebrew Invitational” kicked off in the Philadelphia suburbs in early June of 2022. It would then make stops in the Poconos, Central PA, Pittsburgh, and Erie hosting a homebrewing competition in each city. The top three winners from each of the five competitions were selected to participate in the upcoming championship event on Sunday, October 16th, 2022.

The championship event will highlight 15 of the best homebrewers throughout Pennsylvania for a winner take all style competition. The event, which will be held at Rusty Rail Brewing in Williamsport, will feature a beer festival where the top homebrewers will showcase their hand-crafted beer to guests. In addition, each homebrewer will submit one beer to a panel of Beer Judge Certification Program (BJCP) judges to determine who makes the best home-made beer in Pennsylvania.

The overall winner of the championship competition will not only be named the best homebrewer in PA but will also walk away with a custom-made championship belt, a two thousand dollar cash prize, and the opportunity to pour their beer on the professional level at the “Pittsburgh Invades Philadelphia” beer festival; a Philadelphia based event put on in the fall by the Breweries In PA organization featuring some of the best Pittsburgh area craft breweries.

