The Original 40 Brewing Company to Release Can We Kick It? West Coast IPA on Friday

SAN DIEGO, Calif.— North Park’s The Original 40 Brewing Company will release Can We Kick It? West Coast IPA on Friday. The limited release will be available on draft and in four packs of 16-oz cans. Head Brewer Zack Kaplan made the announcement.

Can We Kick it? is double dry hopped with Strata, Mosaic, Mosaic Cryo, HBC 586, and HBC 586 Cryo hops. It has a 6.6% alcohol-by-volume (ABV) and aromas of pine, orange blossoms, and citrus.

“We proudly present our latest homage to old-school West Coast IPAs, but one that uses our newest tricks and techniques,” Kaplan said. “It’s a great, drinkable beer this weekend and beyond for dads, grads, and everyone in between.”

Can We Kick It? pays tribute to the song “Can I Kick It?” from the hip hop group A Tribe Called Quest, which originally released the track in 1990. The song appeared onNew Musical Express’s “100 Best Songs of the 1990s” list.

“I guess you can say Zack made this latest brew with hip hop hops,” said Original 40 founder Steve Billings. “The only thing better than great beer is great beer that’s fun and might just get your feet tapping.”

Kaplan is a six-time Great American Beer Festival (GABF) winner, garnering medals most recently in 2019 while serving as the head brewer at Migration Brewing in Portland, Ore. The La Jolla native has won two Gold Medals, one Silver Medal, and three Bronze Medals overall at GABF, which is often referred to as “The Oscars” of the craft beer industry.

Kaplan studied mechanical engineering at UC San Diego after graduating from La Jolla High School. He started his career in craft beer in 2011 with San Diego’s Green Flash Brewing.

Original 40 is locatedat 3117 University Avenue.

