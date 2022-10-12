The Motors Brewing Company in Cincinnati Celebrates 4 Years

CINCINNATI, Ohio – Starting in 2018 in Over The Rhine in a saturated market. Motors has battled through 4 years since inception, gaining market share throughout Ohio. Securing tap handles in bars & restaurants and landing on shelves in highly competitive retail markets like Kroger, Motors six packs and kegs of their pre-prohibition style American Ale are now a household name in Cincinnati Beer. With the purchase of tanks from Daytona Brewing Co. in Florida for increased production and strong marketing, The Motors brand has evolved to be a tasty craft favorite now out selling Macros in local Bars where big beer has held king for years. Motors plans to continue product expansion, distribution and offerings in year 5.

If in Cincinnati on October 23RD Motors is currently gearing up for their 3RD annual Fundraiser for Pink Ribbon Girls. Their flagship will be pouring ice cold to benefit breast cancer awareness in the Queen City.

For More Information:

https://motorsbrew.com/home