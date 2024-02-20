The Mill Coffee & Tea Collaborates on New Beer With Empyrean Brewing Co.

LINCOLN, Neb.— When small-batch roasted coffee blends with small-batch craft beer, the result is a brew-tiful thing. Cold Brew Cream Ale takes, you guessed it, The Mill’s popular cold brew and pairs it with a smooth Empyrean cream ale. Subtle hints of chocolate and hazelnut add to the beer’s slightly malty, easy-drinking flavor profile.

Cold Brew Cream Ale is on tap at The Mill locations where alcohol is served. Look for it in 4-packs to-go at The Mill and Lazlo’s Brewery & Grill. The golden-colored beer is also available on store shelves in Lincoln, including Hy-Vee, Wall to Wall Wine and Wine, Beer, and Spirits. Ask for it at your local liquor and grocery stores.

Ben Matya, sales and marketing manager at Empyrean Brewing Co. said, “The original Lincoln coffee shop teaming up with Nebraska’s first brewpub just makes perfect sense. Two Lincoln staples, both known for brewing very different things come together to make something delicious. It’s the best of both worlds. We’re very excited about this partnership and we know Cold Brew Cream Ale will be a hit with everyone who enjoys craft beer and supporting local.”

About The Mill Coffee & Tea

The Mill Coffee & Tea began in 1975 in a Lincoln bike shop. It’s grown to 6 locations around Lincoln and Omaha, and now offers sandwiches, breakfast food, pastries and gourmet chocolate. The coffee shop roasts all its coffee in Lincoln’s Historic Haymarket District.

About Empyrean Brewing Co.

Empyrean Brewing Co. is now in nine states since becoming Nebraska’s first independently-owned brewery in 1990. Empyrean offers nine core beers available year-round, a line of seasonal beers and a host of specialty and limited-release beers.

For More Information:

https://empyreanbrewingco.com/the-mill-press-release-2024/