The Habit Burger Grill & Tarantula Hill Brewing Team Up For ‘The Perfect Summer Sip’

THOUSAND OAKS, California – The Habit Burger Grill and Tarantula Hill Brewing have teamed up once again to create the sip of the summer: a limited edition Sun Soaked Hazy IPA launching July 9th. This delicious brew is inspired by, and pairs perfectly with, The Habit Burger Grill’s summer salad – the Chargrilled Peach Salad.

The Habit Burger Grill’s Chargrilled Peach Salad is made with sweet peaches and marinated chicken both chargrilled over an open flame, mixed with flavorful ingredients like pickled red onions, Parmesan cheese and a citrus Dijon dressing. Inspired by the salad’s fresh peaches, the Sun Soaked Hazy IPA (which retails for $8) has an overall tropical taste with floral, stone fruit notes making it the perfect warm-weather.

This special can comes off the heels of The Habit Burger Grill and Tarantula Gill Brewing’s first collaboration last summer, the Habit Hazy IPA, which was a fan favorite. To celebrate the launch of The Habit Burger Grill and Tarantula Hill Brewing’s second collaboration, the two brands are hosting a party at Tarantula Hill Brewing on Saturday, July 9th from 12-3pm.

https://www.tarantulahillbrewingco.com