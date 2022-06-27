The FARM & The Odd Fellows Brings 20-Tap Self-Pour Brewpub to Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS, Kansas – The FARM & The Odd Fellows, a collective of community-driven businesses housed in one of Minneapolis’ historic buildings, recently expanded its roster with a new self-pour tasting room and brewhouse. The brewpub features the area’s first self-serve draft system with 20 RFID-enabled taps powered by iPourIt technology.

Guests can sample from a selection of 14 beers, all brewed on-site, using a fob to activate the self-serve taps and keep track of the ounces they’ve poured. Details and tasting notes for each beer are displayed on interactive screens. Wine and non-alcoholic kombucha are available on the other six taps.

Founders and husband and wife team Keir and Ashley Swisher recruited Kyle Banman to lead the brewing operations and give the community a chance to experience interesting new beer styles and flavors. The tap list includes guest favorites like the Shiny and Chrome White Stout, made with beans from the coffee cafe on-site, Wile Oat Ale, a gluten-sensitive beer made with local lavender and honey, and the Pipe Creek Brown Ale, a tribute to the Beaver Creek Brown Ale brewed by Banman’s mentor.

The Swishers chose the self-pour model to eliminate the wait for a drink, give patrons the freedom to try different beers before committing to a full pour, and simplify labor needs in light of the staffing shortage that many businesses are facing. After evaluating several vendors, they determined that iPourIt’s user-friendly design and customer support team were the best fit for the concept.

“Our vision for the taproom space was for guests to feel like they are in a 1920s cigar lounge, without the smoke of course, yet have the cutting-edge experience of a self-pour tap wall,” Keir shared. “People get excited when they realize they can be their own bartender. iPourIt technology makes it easy to venture outside of your comfort zone and experience something new.”

The three-story building was constructed in 1916 and was previously home to The Odd Fellows, a philanthropic group with branches throughout the country. The space has been beautifully restored, blending old and new to create an inspiring environment that aims to cultivate relationships and welcome people into the community.

The brewpub, known as The Hops, includes the tasting room and brewhouse. Guests can order custom paired charcuterie boards and will soon be able to flavor and roast nuts themselves in a side room called The Nut—a nod to George Washington Carver, known as “the peanut man,” who attended high school in Minneapolis and was instrumental in the development of agricultural crop rotations.

Also included in the collective are The Bean, a coffee cafe, The Pickle, an indoor pickleball court, and The Seed, an activity center with custom-built games like shuffleboard, mini-bowling, and a 10-man foosball table. All spaces including the brewhouse and the taproom can be rented out for private events.

The FARM & The Odd Fellows is located at 205 W 2nd St, Minneapolis, KS 67467.

About The FARM & The Odd Fellows

A 1916 historic Odd Fellows building in downtown Minneapolis, Kansas featuring multiple businesses brought to life through the inspiration of building community. We provide unique environments that plant and cultivate relationships and blend people and nature so that service gives purpose. Visit www.thefarmminneapolis.com for more information.

About iPourIt, Inc.

iPourIt, Inc. is North America’s leading provider of self-pour beverage dispense technology with more than 8,800 taps installed, 285 million ounces poured, and 300 locations in operation. We’re not for the that’s-how-we’ve-always-done-it crowd. Our technology is designed for trailblazers looking to drive growth, outsmart the competition, and deliver a service experience that’s great—without the wait. iPourIt systems help simplify staffing needs, increase revenue, and enhance customer experience using sophisticated technology, detailed analytics, and industry-best support. In every aspect of our self-pour business, we tap into tech to help your profits flow. Visit www.pouritinc.com for more information.

For More Information:

https://thefarmminneapolis.com/