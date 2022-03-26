The Embers Foundation Partners with The David Lynch Foundation’s Center For Resilience To Help California Firefighters Access Mental Health Services

Ventura, CA – The Embers Foundation, the nonprofit arm of the leading alcohol innovation platform, Flying Embers, announced today their partnership with The David Lynch Foundation’s Center For Resilience. The Embers Foundation structures its donations and programming in three critical pillars: REWILD, RESPOND, and RECOVER. This strategic partnership with The David Lynch Foundation will further amplify Flying Embers’ recovery work, providing evidence-based Transcendental Meditation® (TM) programs to California firefighters.

Flying Embers was launched in the midst of the 2017 Thomas Fires, when flames threatened the founder’s home and brewery. Humbled and inspired by the event that shaped them, the company has donated a portion of proceeds to firefighters and first responders since its inception. Through its Embers Foundation, 1% of all sales are dedicated to addressing first responder and community needs through wildfire prevention and education, real-time natural disaster response, and mental health recovery programs. This new partnership with The David Lynch Foundation will enable Flying Embers to bring mental health tools to firefighters and first responders at a larger scale, with the goal of improving their health, cognitive capabilities, and overall performance in life.

“We ask so much of our California firefighters—in fact, we ask too much. Every day they risk their own lives to save lives, homes, and property. Having been a member of the FDNY for 44 years, including during the 9/11 attacks, I understand firsthand the mental and physical toll of the job, especially in extreme conditions, on our firefighters and their families,” said retired NYFD commissioner and National Chairman Salvatore Cassano. “The Center for Resilience is proud to partner with Flying Embers to bring this evidenced-based technique to the great heroes who have sacrificed so much.”

The David Lynch Foundation’s Center for Resilience was founded in 2005 with a mission to prevent and eradicate the all-pervasive epidemic of trauma and toxic stress through promoting widespread implementation of the evidence-based TM program amongst key, communities including underserved families, first responders, veterans, domestic violence survivers, and those in recovery.

“We are thrilled to partner with The David Lynch Foundation’s Center For Resilience because it allows us to continue amplifying the Embers Foundation’s mission to support the first responder community,” said Flying Embers Co-Founder and CEO, Bill Moses. “This work is something near and dear to my heart, as the Thomas Fires in 2017 threatened to destroy everything we built, and it was these heroes that kept us at Flying Embers safe.”

Most recently, the Embers Foundation has supported real-time natural disaster response in partnership with organizations including the Global Empowerment Mission, the California Fire Foundation, and Boulder Emergency Management.

###

About Flying Embers

Flying Embers is a premium beverage innovation platform focused on building organic alcohol brands made for the modern drinker. The company was founded in Ojai, California, with the vision of combining age-old fermentation techniques with modern science to create craft, quality drinks without compromise. The company brews its bold and imaginative hard kombuchas and hard seltzers with plant-based ingredients; including botanicals, superfruits, and adaptogens. The brand was launched during the 2017 Thomas Fires, when flames threatened to destroy the founder’s home and innovation lab. Today, Flying Embers donates 1% of all sales to firefighters, first responders, and the communities that they serve through their nonprofit organization, the Embers Foundation. To learn more visit FlyingEmbers.com or @FlyingEmbersBrew on Instagram.

About The David Lynch Foundation’s Center For Resilience

For more than 15 years, the Center for Resilience of the David Lynch Foundation (DLF), a 501(c)(3) organization, has successfully delivered the evidence-based, trauma-healing Transcendental Meditation (TM) technique to several targeted populations, including military veterans with Post Traumatic Stress (PTS), underserved families, survivors of domestic violence, NYC Firefighters, incarcerated men and women and most recently pilot programs with the NYPD and Herndon Police Department in Virginia. Extensive research, including randomized controlled trials, has documented the benefits of TM for reducing symptoms of PTS, as well as decreasing stress, anxiety, depression, substance use disorder and hypertension. TM is a simple, effortless technique, which allows the body to gain a state of profound rest and relaxation while the mind simultaneously settles down to a unique state of inner calm and wakefulness—without concentration or effort.