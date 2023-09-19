The Elms Hotel And Spa Introduces Signature Beer Series

EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo.— The Elms Hotel and Spa, a part of the Destination by Hyatt portfolio, announces a new signature beer series created exclusively for the property. The collection consists of three hand-crafted artisanal beers that are being served on a seasonal basis at the hotel’s signature restaurant, Three Owls. Brewed locally at Dubious Claims Brewing Company, the beers will be offered to guests at peak freshness and reflect the spirit of the hotel.

The rotating menu of beers inspired by the hotel’s esteemed history includes:

– Room Service, India Pale Ale. An ode to the local folklore and ghostly figures that are said to roam the halls of The Elms, this India Pale Ale (IPA) is loaded with citrusy aroma and a piney finish. The simplicity of grains and Citra hops provide a crisp mouthfeel and intense bitterness, perfect for hop lovers. ABV 6.4%.

– Thirty Three, American Cream Ale. An homage to one of The Elms’ most famous guests, the 33rd President of the United States, Harry S. Truman. The President checked into The Elms in secrecy on November 2, 1948, where he, and six secret service members, enjoyed the quiet graciousness of the hotel and escaped the stress of the Democratic campaign headquarters in Kansas City on Election Day. Not particularly malty or hoppy, this American Cream Ale is a light, medium-body beer with a clean finish with a touch of vanilla. ABV 4.7%.

– Boilerplate, Oatmeal Stout. In 1910, a fire destroyed The Elms Hotel, forcing it to be rebuilt for the second time. Named after the only thing standing after the destruction, the Boilerplate is a timeless oatmeal stout that pays homage to the perseverance of the hotel. A velvety smooth, dark, bold flavored ale with a light molasses aroma best enjoyed in the winter months. ABV 5.7%.

“The Elms Hotel and Spa has provided exclusive offerings to hotel guests for over a century, and we are thrilled to provide yet another experience with the launch of our signature beer series” said Avi Rathnakumar, Director of Operations, Food & Beverage. “We welcome guests to enjoy our rotating tap year-round, starting with the Room Service IPA which is available now at Three Owls.”

Alongside the new signature beers, Chef Christian Arriaga has debuted his first full seasonal menu serving balanced dishes from locally sourced ingredients. The artisanal craft beer series pairs beautifully with the new menu with the citrusy pine notes of the Room Service IPA, pairing well with a prime cut of steak or a dish from the Seafood Preparations menu such as the Atlantic Salmon.

About The Elms Hotel and Spa

Located in Excelsior Springs just 30 minutes from Kansas City, The Elms Hotel and Spa, a Destination by Hyatt hotel, offers storied history alongside lavish amenities. Settled among vineyards, golf courses, historic sites, parks and trails, the property features 153 guest rooms including six different suite types, a 28,000-square-foot award-winning spa space, and 11,000 square feet of meeting and event spaces. The recently finished multi-million-dollar upgrades, designed by Meri Meis, were inspired by the original architecture of the hotel, including the mosaic tile flooring in the lobby, displaying a transitional-modern style that complements the historic design elements. The hotel features three on-property dining options including Café Soterian; Three Owls, serving balanced dishes crafted from locally sourced ingredients along with the newly introduced Elms Signature Beer; and The Tavern, serving pub fare and salty snacks alongside hand-crafted cocktails and local beer. An element of fun for guests who are intrigued by hallowed halls, The Elms offers spooky paranormal tours to learn about the property’s’ haunted past.

About Destination by Hyatt

The Destination by Hyatt brand is a diverse collection of independent hotels, resorts and residences that are individual at heart yet connected by a commitment to embody the true spirit of each location. Ranging from upper-upscale to luxury, each property is purposefully crafted to be a place of immersive discoveries, authentic design, and warm and welcoming service. As an honored host, each Destination by Hyatt location connects guests to both people and place—offering a sense of belonging that invites all to make our destination yours.

For More Information:

https://www.elmshotelandspa.com/